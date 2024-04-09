On Monday (8th April), Geert Wilders, a Dutch politician and member of parliament in the Netherlands had a telephone conversation with former Bhartiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. Wilders hailed Sharma as a “symbol of freedom” and a “brave lady”.

Taking to X Geert Wilders said that the loss of freedom and legal troubles faced by Nupur Sharma over “truthful” remarks on the Islamic prophet that were derived from reliable Hadiths was “unfair”.

“Had a great talk with @NupurSharmaBJP today, she is a symbol of freedom, not only for India but for the whole free world. Her loss of personal freedom and legal troubles in the last two years are most unfair ‘cause she did nothing wrong but spoke the truth. What a brave lady!” Wilders posted.

Had a great 📞 talk with @NupurSharmaBJP today, she is a symbol of freedom, not only for India but for the whole free world. Her loss of personal freedom and legal troubles in the last two years are most unfair ‘cause she did nothing wrong but speak the truth. What a brave lady! pic.twitter.com/vFluQIz5po — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) April 8, 2024

Notably, Geert Wilders has constantly supported Nupur Sharma ever since the prophet controversy erupted in 2022. In February this year, Wilders had sent a message of support to Sharma. He also expressed his wish to meet her during his visit to India.

“I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom-loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India,” the Partij voor de Vrijheid (PVV) leader posted on X on 17th February.

I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India. #NupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) February 17, 2024

Back in October 2022, Wilders known for his highly critical opinions on Islam supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma after Islamists hounded her for her remarks during a debate on Times Now.

It is pertinent to recall that Nupur Sharma had criticised Islamist Taslim Ahmed Rehmani for repeatedly using derogatory language against Sanatan Dharma and referred to Shivling as a fountain during a debate on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi in Kashi in May 2022. She questioned what he would feel if she cited passages from Islamic texts.

Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of Alt News, cleverly removed Taslim Rehmani’s inflammatory comments and uploaded the out-of-context footage on social media to claim that she insulted the Islamic Prophet Muhammed. The severe allegations led to massive protests and riots across the nation as well as many FIRs were filed against her. The Indian government came under fire from Islamic countries which issued strong statements condemning Nupur Sharma after which she was suspended from the party.

Murderous slogans like “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda (There is only one punishment for being disrespectful to Rasool (Prophet Muhammad), their head separated from their torso, their head separated from the torso,” were raised in the streets by rabid mobs as extremists attacked and killed Hindus including Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra for supporting her.