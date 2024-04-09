Tuesday, April 9, 2024
HomeNews Reports'She did nothing wrong but spoke the truth': Dutch leader Geert Wilders speaks to...
News Reports
Updated:

‘She did nothing wrong but spoke the truth’: Dutch leader Geert Wilders speaks to former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, hails her as a ‘brave lady’

“Had a great talk with @NupurSharmaBJP today, she is a symbol of freedom, not only for India but for the whole free world. Her loss of personal freedom and legal troubles in the last two years are most unfair ‘cause she did nothing wrong but speak the truth. What a brave lady!" Wilders posted.

OpIndia Staff
geert wilders nupur sharma
(Images via Getty, NDTV)
12

On Monday (8th April), Geert Wilders, a Dutch politician and member of parliament in the Netherlands had a telephone conversation with former Bhartiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. Wilders hailed Sharma as a “symbol of freedom” and a “brave lady”.

Taking to X Geert Wilders said that the loss of freedom and legal troubles faced by Nupur Sharma over “truthful” remarks on the Islamic prophet that were derived from reliable Hadiths was “unfair”.

“Had a great talk with @NupurSharmaBJP today, she is a symbol of freedom, not only for India but for the whole free world. Her loss of personal freedom and legal troubles in the last two years are most unfair ‘cause she did nothing wrong but spoke the truth. What a brave lady!” Wilders posted.

Notably, Geert Wilders has constantly supported Nupur Sharma ever since the prophet controversy erupted in 2022. In February this year, Wilders had sent a message of support to Sharma. He also expressed his wish to meet her during his visit to India.

“I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom-loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India,” the Partij voor de Vrijheid (PVV) leader posted on X on 17th February.

Back in October 2022, Wilders known for his highly critical opinions on Islam supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma after Islamists hounded her for her remarks during a debate on Times Now.

It is pertinent to recall that Nupur Sharma had criticised Islamist Taslim Ahmed Rehmani for repeatedly using derogatory language against Sanatan Dharma and referred to Shivling as a fountain during a debate on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi in Kashi in May 2022. She questioned what he would feel if she cited passages from Islamic texts.

Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of Alt News, cleverly removed Taslim Rehmani’s inflammatory comments and uploaded the out-of-context footage on social media to claim that she insulted the Islamic Prophet Muhammed. The severe allegations led to massive protests and riots across the nation as well as many FIRs were filed against her. The Indian government came under fire from Islamic countries which issued strong statements condemning Nupur Sharma after which she was suspended from the party.

Murderous slogans like “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda (There is only one punishment for being disrespectful to Rasool (Prophet Muhammad), their head separated from their torso, their head separated from the torso,” were raised in the streets by rabid mobs as extremists attacked and killed Hindus including Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra for supporting her.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath found dead in the US under mysterious circumstances. Here are the 10 other cases from 2024 alone

OpIndia Staff -
Arafat, a native of Hyderabad, went to the US for his Master's degree in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but was missing since March 7 this year.
News Reports

Wealth redistribution: Rahul Gandhi wants to make India the lab rat for an idea that has already failed all over the world

Anurag -
Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting said that if Congress comes to power would conduct a financial and institutional survey to ascertain who had wealth in the country. He said the grand old party would then bring policy for wealth redistribution to the backward castes and 'minorities' based on their population, based on caste census data.

Chhattisgarh: Old Ram Mandir which was shut by Maosists 21-years-ago reopened in Sukma with help from CRPF jawans

‘Go back, No vote for you’: Congress workers stop Shashi Tharoor from campaigning, raise slogans against him in his election constituency in Kerala

‘Leave the village or else…don’t even think of coming here’: Pethapur locals stop Gandhinagar Congress candidate Sonal Patel from entering their village

“Arunachal Pradesh is, was and shall always be an integral part of Bharat”: PM Modi rubbishes China’s claims over the northeast state

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath found dead in the US under mysterious circumstances. Here are the 10 other cases from 2024 alone

OpIndia Staff -

Wealth redistribution: Rahul Gandhi wants to make India the lab rat for an idea that has already failed all over the world

Anurag -

Tata’s military-grade satellite successfully placed into orbit by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: After Idukki diocese, Syro Malabar Catholic Church’s Thamarassery diocese screens The Kerala Story, says nothing wrong in screening movie that isn’t banned

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Old Ram Mandir which was shut by Maosists 21-years-ago reopened in Sukma with help from CRPF jawans

OpIndia Staff -

‘Go back, No vote for you’: Congress workers stop Shashi Tharoor from campaigning, raise slogans against him in his election constituency in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -

Main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh murder case killed in encounter with Uttarakhand STF

ANI -

Pune: Samosas stuffed with condoms, stones and tobacco supplied to Tata Motors canteen, Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, Mazar Shaikh, Azar Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Talk to India, resolve issues bilaterally’: Saudi Arabia-Pakistan joint statement takes a New Delhi flavour after MBS-Shehbaz Sharif meet

OpIndia Staff -

‘Leave the village or else…don’t even think of coming here’: Pethapur locals stop Gandhinagar Congress candidate Sonal Patel from entering their village

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com