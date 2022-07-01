Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders has again defended former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, saying she is not responsible for anything and should never apologise for speaking the truth about the Islamic prophet. This followed after some judges of the Supreme Court of India deemed the former BJP spokesman ‘responsible’ for the barbaric murder of Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamists in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In a tweet made on Friday, Wilders wrote, “I thought India had no sharia courts. She should never apologize for speaking the truth about #Muhammad. She is not responsible for Udaipur. Radical intolerant jihadi Muslims are responsible and nobody else. NupurSharma is a hero.”

Wilders’ tweet was in response to remarks made by some Supreme Court judges where in they had slammed Nupur Sharma for her ‘loose tongue’ and had held her responsible for the chaos and violence unleashed by radical Islamists over alleged ‘blasphemy’.

I thought India had no sharia courts.



She should never apologize for speaking the truth about #Muhammad. She is not responsible for Udaipur. Radical intolerant jihadi Muslims are responsible and nobody else.



NupurSharma is a hero. #NupurSharma #IsupportNupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) July 1, 2022

Nupur Sharma had petitioned the Supreme Court to have all FIRs lodged against her in different states transferred to Delhi for future investigations. Sharma stated in her application that she constantly faces threats to her life.

Shockingly, the judges of the Supreme Court cited Nupur Sharma’s “loose tongue” as the cause of her remarks on the Prophet Muhammad being deemed “blasphemous” by Islamists. The judges berated Sharma, saying that she was to blame for the chaos unleashed across the country because of her “loose tongue” and that she owed the country an apology.

Geert Wilders, a Dutch legislator who has frequently taken a strong stance against Islamic fanaticism in his country, has already spoken out in favour of Nupur Sharma who was suspended by the BJP for her remarks on the Prophet’s life. Recently in a sequence of tweets, Wilders asserted that Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet Muhammad are actual facts, not fabrications.

Islamists prodded the Dutch lawmaker to criticise Hinduism days after Geert Wilders extended his support to former BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma. Wilders had responded to the Islamist trolls by saying that he appreciates Hinduism a million times more than he does Islam.

It must be mentioned that the Dutch legislator had received multiple assassination threats for supporting Nupur Sharma. He had shared screenshots of threats sent by Islamists on social media.

One of the threats read, “InshaAllah, a day will come when I will take off your head with my dagger and hang it on the minaret of Pakistan, then we will raise a slogan. Mumtaz Qadri has passed away but the gun is still there. You have no more days.”

Another one read, “You Son of a bitch you will be killed soon. We will make you a sign of fear for people like you till the end of times..” Wilders has maintained that he receives death threats on a daily basis from Pakistani and Turkish Muslims who wish to kill in the name of Prophet Muhammad.