There have been reports of an attack on a Hindu family in the Haryana region of Nuh by Islamists. Other Backward Class (OBC) member Santram filed a case against Idris, Junaid, Zubair, Akhlaq, Zafar, Akram, Shamim, Javed, Ayub and one other for assaulting him. Two women, Sahuni and Raveena are also named as the assailants. They are all charged with beating and mistreating the women in Santram’s family in addition to robbing his shop. Furthermore, the victims revealed that they were under pressure to leave the village and convert to Islam. Authorities have apprehended two perpetrators and submitted a First Information Report. The attack reportedly transpired on 16th April.

The matter pertained to the Pinangwan Police Station area where Santram lives with his family in the Ranyala Patakpur village. He lodged a police complaint sharing that at approximately 10:30 pm on 16th April, Akhlaq, Zubair and Nahid broke into Rameshchand’s residence and physically assaulted him. The three also made threats to shoot him while brandishing weapons. On 17th April, he launched a complaint at the Pinangwan police station. Around 7 PM on the same day, the cops responded to the report and went to the village to conduct an investigation.

Zubair and his companions were reportedly furious that Rameshchand had called the police. Santram is a grocery store owner and a member of Rameshchand’s family. On 17th April, after police returned, Idris and a few of his friends broke into Santram’s business armed with sticks. They threatened him saying, “We will kill the Kumhar,” after which Wasim, Akram and Javed also launched an attack on Rameshchand, Santram and Rajesh.

The culprits repeatedly struck the Hindu familywith sticks. The victims suffered injuries to their heads, hands and backs. Meanwhile, the family members of the Islamists started robbing Santram’s store after noticing that he was wounded. Akhlaq and a woman by the name of Sahuni are alleged to have joined Wasim during this robbery. About twenty-three thousand rupees were looted and women of Santram’s household were also harassed when they attempted to thwart the offenders. Junaid even tore the clothes of one of the Hindu women.

A family member of the victim attempted to capture the attack on a cell phone when Idris grabbed the phone and broke it. All of the villagers gathered when they heard the loud noises. The police were notified of the ruckus as well. The attackers began to flee as soon as they spotted the police and threatened, “Today the police saved you but we will kill you the next time.” Apart from Idris, Junaid, Zubair, Akhlaq, Zafar, Akram, Shamim, Rabina, Javed, Ayyub, Sahuni and Wasim, around 25 to 30 other unidentified people were also reported to be among the assailants.

Akram is also charged with starting a fire on 31st July 2023, at the mill of a person named Bunty. The victim family have disclosed that they were utterly terrified at the end of the complaint. They have also highlighted the fear of being attacked in the future. Santram has disclosed in his complaint that they are under pressure to embrace Islam and leave the village. He has demanded severe punishment for the accused, as well as protection of his family and belongings. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint.

Additionally, the victim’s family shared some videos with OpIndia. Vandalism is visible in the shop in the footage. Some of the injured, who are from Santram’s family, are shown in other photos. The family members have begged for his life and belongings, voicing his displeasure with the police response.

OpIndia spoke to the complainant who told us that his village is Muslim-majority with only 4-5 houses of Hindus. Santram provided details of the injuries sustained by three individuals from his home and conveyed that they were receiving medical attention at the hospital located in Rohtak.

OpIndia requested details regarding the actions taken thus far from the Pinangwan police station. According to Station House Officer (SHO), two suspects have been taken into custody following the filing of a formal complaint. He added that investigations and other legal procedures were underway.