On 17th April, Indian deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph, a crew member of an Israeli-flagged merchant ship seized by Iran, returned home safely. Reacting to the update, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, “Great work, India in Iran. Glad that Ms Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. #ModiKiGuarantee always delivers, at home or abroad.”

He quoted MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal who had informed on X about about safe return of Joseph. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “With the concerted efforts of the Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian Government, Indian deck cadet Ms Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon. At the airport, Ms. Joseph was received by the Regional Passport Officer, Cochin.

2. The Indian Mission in Tehran remains seized on the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India.

3. Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries. Earlier, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian on the matter.”

Notably, Iran’s ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi spoke to India Today and said that all 17 Indian nationals on board the container ship were safe. He further added that the weather situation in the Persian Gulf was not good and the Indian would be sent back home once the weather gets cleared. The Portuguese-flagged ship was seized by Iran on 13th April amid the tensions between Israel and Iran.

Joseph was the sole woman among 17 Indian crew members on the container ship MSC Aries seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz. Joseph hails from Kerala and India’s MEA has been in constant touch with the Iranian authorities to ensure the return of all crew members back home.

Iran-Israel Conflict

On 13th April, Iran launched a full-fledged drone and missile attack on Israel. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that the attack was launched at specific targets in Israel. The attack was intercepted by Israel and other countries including Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

A war cabinet meeting was called by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Notably, face-to-face Israel-Iran war has never happened before. Earlier, Iran used to attack Israel using its proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon or Hamas in Gaza. Hundreds of missiles and drones were fired at Israel. IDF said 99% of them were intercepted outside Israeli border.

Later, Israel launched a counterstrike in southern Lebanon targeting Iran-proxy Hezbollah’s hideouts following Iran’s attack on Israel. As per Israel Defense Forces’ statement on their official channel on Telegram, IDF fighter jets struck a number of military structures linked to Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in Jbaa. Soon after, Iran declared its military action was over.