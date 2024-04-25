A Ministerial Round Table Conference was held on 24th April, 2024, at the ongoing 26th edition of World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Round Table Conference discussed how the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai was a game changer. The Ministerial Round Table also discussed energy innovation and collaboration, and implications in managing the evolving energy trilemma trade-offs.

The Round Table, held on day three of the World Energy Congress, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of the Netherlands, H.E. Rob Jetten; Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Pankaj Agarwal, and senior representatives of different countries and organizations.

During the conference, the Union Power Secretary highlighted India’s pivotal role in COP28 (28th Convention on Climate Change), emphasizing its significance as a policy catalyst in global energy transition. He pointed out that the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is a testimony of India’s efforts for building convergence towards the COP28 renewable energy and energy efficiency commitments of doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvements every year and of tripling the global renewable capacity by 2030.

The Secretary said that India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) has been lauded for advocating sustainable lifestyles, echoing global consensus at COP27 and G20 forums. He spoke also about COP28’s recognition of transitioning towards carbon neutrality, with emphasis on Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and green hydrogen.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal brought out the complexity of managing energy transitions, stressing inclusive approaches. He spoke of the role of technology deployment and cooperation, with tools such as the Revamped India Energy Security Scenarios (IESS) 2047 dashboard aiding informed decision-making. The Secretary said that balancing energy security, access, and sustainability remains crucial, with initiatives like the PM-KUSUM Scheme and solar rooftop programs promoting environmental sustainability and job creation. The Indian Carbon Market will further advance sustainability efforts, he added.

The Secretary also told the Conference participants that developing countries require support in accessing financing and clean technologies, to help them navigate the energy trilemma effectively.

The 26th World Energy Congress

The 26th World Energy Congress is expected to be a critical turning point for leadership on clean and inclusive energy transitions worldwide. Themed ‘Redesigning Energy for People and Planet’, the four-day gathering marks the World Energy Council’s centenary in world energy. According to the Council, the Congress seeks to explore the role of connected energy societies in driving forward global energy transitions in a world context which is less predictable, more turbulent and faster-shifting.

World Energy Council India

World Energy Council India is a country member of World Energy Council (WEC), a global body established in 1923, with the aim of promoting sustainable supply and use of energy. WEC India is one of the earliest country members of World Energy Council, having joined the Council in 1924. WEC India functions under the patronage of Ministry of Power, Government of India and with the support of the Ministries of Coal, New & Renewable Energy, Petroleum & Natural Gas and External Affairs.