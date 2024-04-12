Violence has marred France in the month of Ramzan. The recent spate of fatal attacks showcases a concerning trend of rising radicalism and extremism in the European country. According to a report, people accused by Islamists of not following the Quranic like dietary or dress restrictions are being targeted.

On 10th April, a person was killed and two injured after a man went on a stabbing spree in Bordeaux, France. The knife attack took place at the Water Mirror pool at 7:50 pm local time. According to The Times, the accused has been identified as an Afghan migrant who became angry when he saw the victims consuming wine during Ramzan.

On 3rd April, a 14-year-old girl named Samara was violently attacked in the Arthur-Rimbaud College in Montpellier for un-Islamic behaviour. As per reports, three minors were taken into custody. The case has reportedly caused a political uproar across the country.

The teen was in coma and is now out of it. The accused is from the same school and was arrested on the same day. The accused girl admits to have beaten the victim. The victim’s mother said, “I don’t actually understand this child’s reasons for constantly attacking Samara but there is something. I think it’s that Samara is maybe a little more liberated than some students.”

The victim’s mother said that Samara wears some make-up while the accused wears a veil. “All day long, she called her a kouffar, which means miscreant in Arabic. My daughter dresses in European style. All day long there were insults, she was called a kahba, which means c**t in Arabic. It was physically and psychologically unbearable,” the mother of the victim said.

The mother also revealed that the accused was suspended for two days in June 2023 for publishing a photo of her daughter on social media networks calling for her to be raped.

In March, a principal of a Paris-based school resigned after receiving death threats for asking a student to remove her Muslim veil on the school premises. Notably, wearing hijab or any such signs or outfits showing religious affiliation is banned in France since 2004.

In late February, then principal of the Maurice Ravel lycee asked three students to remove their Islamic headscarves on school premises. An altercation ensued when one of the children refused. Following this, the principal began receiving death threats online.

“Tensions have become heightened during Ramadan, which can become a competition between some of the faithful to outdo each other in terms of respect for Quranic prescriptions,” a report by European Conservative stated.

On 9th April, a day before eid-el-fitr, a 13-year-old girl was attacked by four minors in Achenheim (Bas-Rhin). While riding the bus en route to her college, the minor was approached by the accused from her school accusing her of not respecting Ramzan fast and beating her.

A 15-year-old boy named Shamseddin died on 5th April a day after he was beaten by a group of youths wearing balaclavas in the suburbs of southern Paris. According to the initial probe and the statements of the accused, two of the fouth accused were brothers and had reportedly feared for their sister’s and family’s reputation before attacking Shamseddine.

Céline Imart, number two on the Les Républicains list for the European elections, reportedly mentioned that in a middle school in her area, a student prevented a teacher from drinking a glass of water because it was Ramadan. “She gave in for fear of the consequences. Let’s support our teachers who are afraid to transmit authority and knowledge!” she said in an interview to CNews.

Dans un collège de mon territoire, un élève a empêché une professeur de boire un verre d’eau car c’est la période de ramadan.



Elle s’est inclinée par peur des conséquences.



Soutenons nos professeurs qui ont peur de transmettre l’autorité et le savoir ! pic.twitter.com/AIUpJDXOwX — Céline Imart (@CelineImart) April 10, 2024

According to the European Conservative, the French media has been in denial about such attacks. “Following the Bordeaux murder, the press emphasised the absence of a “terrorist motive” in the stabbing,” the report states.