Friday, April 12, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRampant violence rocks schools in France during Ramzan, report highlights how Islamists are targetting...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Rampant violence rocks schools in France during Ramzan, report highlights how Islamists are targetting people for not following Quranic principals

On 3rd April, a 14-year-old girl named Samara was violently attacked in the Arthur-Rimbaud College in Montpellier for un-Islamic behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Muslims pray in the street during Friday prayers near the Poissonniers street Mosque in Paris (image source: Financial Times)
3

Violence has marred France in the month of Ramzan. The recent spate of fatal attacks showcases a concerning trend of rising radicalism and extremism in the European country. According to a report, people accused by Islamists of not following the Quranic like dietary or dress restrictions are being targeted.

On 10th April, a person was killed and two injured after a man went on a stabbing spree in Bordeaux, France. The knife attack took place at the Water Mirror pool at 7:50 pm local time. According to The Times, the accused has been identified as an Afghan migrant who became angry when he saw the victims consuming wine during Ramzan.

On 3rd April, a 14-year-old girl named Samara was violently attacked in the Arthur-Rimbaud College in Montpellier for un-Islamic behaviour. As per reports, three minors were taken into custody. The case has reportedly caused a political uproar across the country.

The teen was in coma and is now out of it. The accused is from the same school and was arrested on the same day. The accused girl admits to have beaten the victim. The victim’s mother said, “I don’t actually understand this child’s reasons for constantly attacking Samara but there is something. I think it’s that Samara is maybe a little more liberated than some students.”

The victim’s mother said that Samara wears some make-up while the accused wears a veil. “All day long, she called her a kouffar, which means miscreant in Arabic. My daughter dresses in European style. All day long there were insults, she was called a kahba, which means c**t in Arabic. It was physically and psychologically unbearable,” the mother of the victim said.

The mother also revealed that the accused was suspended for two days in June 2023 for publishing a photo of her daughter on social media networks calling for her to be raped.

In March, a principal of a Paris-based school resigned after receiving death threats for asking a student to remove her Muslim veil on the school premises. Notably, wearing hijab or any such signs or outfits showing religious affiliation is banned in France since 2004.

In late February, then principal of the Maurice Ravel lycee asked three students to remove their Islamic headscarves on school premises. An altercation ensued when one of the children refused. Following this, the principal began receiving death threats online.

“Tensions have become heightened during Ramadan, which can become a competition between some of the faithful to outdo each other in terms of respect for Quranic prescriptions,” a report by European Conservative stated.

On 9th April, a day before eid-el-fitr, a 13-year-old girl was attacked by four minors in Achenheim (Bas-Rhin). While riding the bus en route to her college, the minor was approached by the accused from her school accusing her of not respecting Ramzan fast and beating her.

A 15-year-old boy named Shamseddin died on 5th April a day after he was beaten by a group of youths wearing balaclavas in the suburbs of southern Paris. According to the initial probe and the statements of the accused, two of the fouth accused were brothers and had reportedly feared for their sister’s and family’s reputation before attacking Shamseddine.

Céline Imart, number two on the Les Républicains list for the European elections, reportedly mentioned that in a middle school in her area, a student prevented a teacher from drinking a glass of water because it was Ramadan. “She gave in for fear of the consequences. Let’s support our teachers who are afraid to transmit authority and knowledge!” she said in an interview to CNews.

According to the European Conservative, the French media has been in denial about such attacks. “Following the Bordeaux murder, the press emphasised the absence of a “terrorist motive” in the stabbing,” the report states.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bloomberg reinvents the ‘EVM hack’ bogey, peddles Andy Mukherjee’s unhinged nonsense without a shred of evidence

Shraddha Pandey -

Kangana Ranaut trolls Rahul Gandhi, and Vikramaditya Singh for Congress’ beef comment for her, calls them ‘Bada Pappu, Chota Pappu’

OpIndia Staff -

Lok Sabha 2024: Why complacency of own leaders and voters may be a bigger challenge for BJP than the dysfunctional, broken Opposition

Paurush Gupta -

Law doesn’t stop anyone from eating anything, but INDI Alliance leaders post videos of non-veg food deliberately to hurt people: PM Modi in Udhampur

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Maulana Manzar Ali who was reported missing by wife no 1 and 2 in Lucknow, found living with wife no 3 in Gonda

OpIndia Staff -

I challenge any political party, especially Congress, to announce that they will bring back Article 370: PM Modi at Udhampur rally

ANI -

Repeated rape, hand burnt with hot water, forcible conversion to Islam: 2 ISIS terrorists arrested in Germany for sexual abuse of minor Yazidi children

OpIndia Staff -

Chats with an ‘alien’, afterlife, and dinosaurs: 3 persons from Kerala found dead in Arunachal Pradesh under weird circumstances

OpIndia Staff -

Villagers had stopped drunk driver, school staff allowed him to drive: Haryana govt orders probe into Mahendragarh school bus accident, principal among 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Crime cases rise in Pakistan amid economic turmoil: 19 killed, 55 injured in Karachi over resisting robberies during Ramzan

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com