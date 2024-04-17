Wednesday, April 17, 2024
UP: Stone-pelting on Hindu homes in Ghazipur, a shop vandalised; most attackers Muslim minors

The victim mentioned that during the stone-pelting, he identified 5 accused from the Muslim community from CCTV footage. He has demanded strict action against the accused. All of them have been charged under sections 147, 352, and 427 of the IPC.

Ghazipur stone pelting
Stones pelted at Hindu houses and a shop in UP's Ghazipur
5

In Uttar Pradesh’s Gazipur district, some houses of Hindus have been attacked with stones. The accusation of stone-pelting is against 5 members of the Muslim community, against whom an FIR has been registered. On Friday (April 12, 2024), the police arrested 2 people in connection with the case. The complainant has alleged that the attack was a conspiracy to scare them away. The Bajrang Dal has accused some troublemakers from the Muslim community of not only harassing Hindu girls but also spitting on houses after chewing betel.

This incident is from the police station area of ​​Dildarnagar in Gazipur district. Shiv Vilas Gupta, who lives in Usiya village, filed a complaint stating that on April 5, 2024, two troublemakers pelted stones at his house. During this time, the CCTV camera installed in the house was also targeted. After this incident, on the night of April 9-10, some troublemakers started stoning Shiv Vilas’s house.

The victim mentioned that during the stone-pelting, he identified 5 accused from the Muslim community from CCTV footage. There is suspicion that some of them may be minors. The complaint alleges stone-pelting against 5 named individuals and 2 unknown ones. The victim has demanded strict action against the accused. All of them have been charged under sections 147, 352, and 427 of the IPC.

Not just me, many Hindu victims

Shiv Vilas told OpIndia that he runs a medical store and takes care of his family. He said that he is not alone in facing stone-pelting, but many Hindus in Usiya village are affected. According to Shiv, the village has almost an equal population of Hindus and Muslims. The victim does not know why his house was targeted. He claims that he has no previous dispute with the attackers.

Abhimanyu’s shop was also vandalized

The night Shiv Vilas Gupta’s house was attacked, Abhimanyu Chaurasia’s shop in Usiya village was also targeted. Abhimanyu Chaurasia complained to the police on April 11, 2024. Abhimanyu stated that on the night of April 9, his betel leaf stall was overturned. On the same night, several other Hindu homes were also damaged by the miscreants.

Loss during Muslim festivals

In his complaint, Abhimanyu claimed that harassing Hindus is a daily occurrence in Usiya village. According to Abhimanyu, Hindus often suffer losses during Muslim festivals. While describing the attackers as criminally minded, Abhimanyu has also named those against whom Shiv Vilas Gupta has lodged an FIR. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint.

Girls harassed, spit from betel

Shivam Chaube, co-coordinator of Bajrang Dal in Gazipur, spoke to OpIndia about this incident. He said that after the incident, they went to the village. Explaining the increasing trouble in the village due to the Muslim population, Shivam said that not only stone-pelting but often after chewing betel, houses of Hindus are spit on and sisters and daughters are also teased.

According to Shivam, the family members of the attackers are involved in illegal activities, which is why they have money. With this money, they support their crimes. OpIndia has video footage of the incident. In this footage, some people can be seen pelting stones. OpIndia called the SHO of Dildarnagar, but their official number was not reachable.

After talking to the station in-charge, the news will be updated. However, according to the information gathered by us, all accused named in the FIR are minors. They have been taken into custody by the police. However, after the necessary legal action, they have been granted bail. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

