Congress leader and its Baharampur candidate, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury courted a fresh controversy on Saturday (11th May) as he revealed why Congress launched a smear campaign against leading Industrialists in the country. Congress party’s West Bengal President, Chowdhury stressed that they launched attacks against the Industrialists in Parliament because they didn’t send money to the grand old party. In an Interview with the leftist news outlet, Red Mike, he categorically noted that if the Industrialists send a bag full of money to the Congress leader(s), they will go silent against them.

Notably, the reporter asked the senior Congress leader about PM Modi’s remarks where he charged Congress with Corruption and cutting a deal with Industrialists Adani and Ambani to remain silent against them. Addressing a rally in Telangana, PM Modi had questioned Rahul Gandhi’s unusual silence on businessmen asking, “How much black money has Congress received from Adani and Ambani?”

Responding to the query, Adhir Ranjan said, “If it (black money) had come, it would have been great. I need it a lot. I am a BPL MP, I badly need money. I don’t have money to fight this election as I am a BPL MP. Today, fighting elections is getting tougher as it is becoming a capital-intensive, cash-intensive enterprise. Let alone a tempo, if Adani sends a sack-full of money, it will be enough for me.”

However, he claimed that he is a BPL MP as they are not getting even a penny in donations.

Asking about Congress’ strategy to launch a smear campaign against Industrialists and demanding money, the reporter said, “You used to say bad things and make allegations against Adani-Ambani in Parliament?”

To which, the Congress leader replied, “Yes we did because they didn’t send us money, if they did, we would maintain silence against them.”

When the reporter pressed to confirm what he said, Adhir Ranjan re-iterated the same and stated that they will go silent against the Industrialists if the Industrialists send them money.

However, he soon tried to undo the damage and later said, “Let them (Adani, Ambani) send money first, Congress will then make a call on this (to remain silent or not).”

Regarding the query about the ED-CBI investigation for this shoddy deal, the Congress leader said who cares about ED, ED is an idiot. They run on the directions of PM Modi.

Mamata Banerjee is ‘B’ team of BJP

In the interview, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Baharampur candidate, alleged that Mamata Banerjee is working as a ‘B’ team of BJP to ensure that he doesn’t win this seat. He said, “I challenged him (Abhishek Banerjee) to contest against me from this seat but he didn’t.”

He added, “I will leave politics if I lose this seat, but they (TMC leaders Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee) should announce that a victory for their candidate (Yusuf Pathan) will mean their success, while his defeat will be their loss.”

Regarding the query, of what he would do if he left politics, the Congress leader inadvertently praised PM Modi’s ration scheme which ensures that no poor goes hungry. He said, “Will resort to begging as Modi ji has ensured two-time meals for poor, free of cost.”

Regarding Mamata Banerjee acting as a ‘B’ team of BJP, Adhir Ranjan alleged, “Mamata Banerjee is provoking Muslims saying that Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary is a dada, make dada loss this seat and ensure Yusuf Pathan’s victory. And when she goes among Hindus, she says BJP has the edge because Hindus have consolidated so there is no benefit of Hindus voting for Congress. Pathan is losing so you join the BJP (vote for BJP). Mamata Banerjee is team B of BJP. Why she left the I.N.D.I. alliance? To help which party?”

The West Bengal Congress President, Chowdhury slammed the TMC supremo for her assessment that Congress wouldn’t be able to win 40 Lok Sabha seats this time.

He lamented, “What Modi didn’t say, Mamata Banerjee said about Congress. She said Congress’ situation is so bad that the grand old party wouldn’t be able to win more than 40 seats… Rahul Gandhi’s campaign is giving nightmares to Modi ji but Mamata Banerjee is giving him breather.”

Regarding Congress’ electoral performance in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, who is also the state party president, claimed that the grand old party’s performance will shock everyone.