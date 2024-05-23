A survey was recently carried out in madrasas in Gujarat per the education department’s order and under the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). During the survey, a government teacher named Sandeep Patel, who was carrying out the survey at a madrasa in Dariapur, Ahmedabad was brutally attacked by some miscreants.

The police then registered a First Information Report, apprehended two of the accused on 19th May. Acting further on the issue, the police have now nabbed four more offenders. The Ahmedabad Police and crime branch reportedly conducted a search operation in the area, around the mosque in Dariapur which resulted in the arrest of other perpetrators.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Parvez Farooq Mohammad Sheikh, Mohammad Sufiyan Abdul Majeed Pathan, Faizan Sheikh and Ayan Sheikh. Two people, Farhan and Faisal, were taken into custody earlier which brings the total number of suspected people taken in custody in this matter to six.

According to reports, the crime branch has also asked the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s city survey department for information on this madrasa. It is learned that the authorities have sought all the details on the institution as the issue continues to be under investigation.

Background of the case

On 18th May Sandeep Patel, a teacher serving as the principal of Shruti Higher Secondary School in Bapunagar, Ahmedabad visited to inspect a madrasa in Sultan Maholla in the Dariapur region when he came under attack from Islamist protesters. The teacher, in the meantime, repeatedly told them that he was there for official work. However, they ignored him and continued the assault.

According to the First Information Report, he photographed the madrasa as it was closed during the survey when some people reached there and started arguing with him and then attacked him. The mob also snatched away government documents from his hands. Afterwards, Sandeep Patel went directly to the police station and filed a complaint against the culprits. The Dariapur police, acting on the complaint, registered a case against the main accused, Farhan and Faisal under sections 143, 147, 323, 294(b), 392, 186, 332, and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and caught them.