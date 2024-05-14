The polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has been completed in Kerala. However, in the aftermath of the General Elections polling, the constituency of Vadakara has remained embroiled in controversy over accusations of communal campaigning against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), for sending communally charged message targeting a candidate of Communist Party of India (Marxist) under CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Notably, the message that was sent by an alleged IUML member deemed CPI(M) candidate KK Shailaja as a “kafir woman” while praising the UDF’s Congress candidate, Shafi Parambil, for his devout Islamic practices. With the controversy, Congress’s Hindu Hate has been exposed once again, this time by the Left.

In the message, the sender asked the voters to “vote for one among us” which has sparked significant backlash for the Congress-led alliance in the state. It resulted in accusations and counter-accusations between the leaders of UDF and LDF. CPI(M) called it a deliberate attempt by the UDF to polarise the electorate along religious lines.

The message, which was reportedly sent on 24th April, read, “Shafi is a Muslim, who offers prayers five times a day. The other candidate is a ‘kafir’ woman. Whom should we vote for, think before voting. Vote for one among us.’’

ON 25th April, CPI(M) circulated a counter-message that read, “During the days of Nipah, floods and pandemic, it was the kafir woman (Shailaja, former health minister) who held all of us close irrespective of caste and religion.’’

It seems as if the message was supposedly part of a broader strategy by the UDF to prevent the Muslim community from voting for the Left parties that are wooing the Muslim voters in the region. Notably, while the Left decided not to call it anti-Hindu, the message reflects the Congress’ “Hindu-Hate” stance and indicates that IUML is willing to use communal sentiments for electoral gains.

Responding to the allegations, Congress and IUML raised questions over the authenticity of the screenshot that is being shared on social media by the Left parties. They claimed that CPI(M) fabricated the message to gain sympathy and voted. Congress leaders called the message as a product of “CPI(M)’s misinformation campaign” to create tensions between the communities in the state.

Following the controversy, both sides held mass campaigns and conventions in Vadakara and accused each other of creating a communally charged atmosphere. The IUML organised a march to the local police station and demanded the arrest of those who shared “fake screenshots”.

CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan said, “Muslim community has been getting closer to the Left. The UDF wanted to prevent this trend by creating communal polarisation. Hence, they have resorted to the heinous communal propaganda. There was a bid to paint Shailaja teacher as anti-Muslim.”

Congress leaders and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said, “CPI(M) is continuing a communal campaign in Vadakara fearing setback in the next Assembly elections. CPI(M) depicted Shafi as a leader who did not stand for the Muslim cause. In another section of voters, they painted him as a worshipper of idols. Everything was a CPI(M) agenda for creating a chasm in society.”

Congress and Allegations of Hindu Hate

Congress’ relation to allegations of Hindu Hate is not new. The grand old party’s stance towards Hindu sentiments, symbols, traditions, Gods and Goddesses and issues related to the Hindu community is known to be anti-Hindu. Most of the Congress leaders become “pro-Hindu” during election times and go back to appeasement tactics as soon as elections are over.

Notably, Congress has been criticised by all sections of the society for not attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony that took place on 22nd January 2024. Congress claimed that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) event which was false. Apart from PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and a few other BJP leaders, there was no political leadership leading the event. It was organised by Ram Mandir Trust which is also taking care of the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Furthermore, several Congress leaders have criticised and/or left the party for its stance on Ram Mandir. They described the denial to attend the ceremony as “suicidal” and “unfortunate” indicating a divide within the party on handling issues tied to the Hindu faith. Figures like Acharya Pramod Krishnam have accused the party of harbouring elements that are disdainful towards Hindu deities and practices. Leaders including Gaurav Vallabh and Radhika Khera have critically spoken over the party’s stance on Ram Mandir after resigning and joining the BJP.

Historical assertions about Lord Ram

Not to forget, the party has also been embroiled in controversies for claiming that Bhagwan Ram was a fictional character during the UPA government at the centre. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court of India, Congress had said that Ramayana could not be considered a historic record leading to widespread criticism. Furthermore, the discussion around the Sethusamudram project that could have led to cutting through Ram Setu sparked serious criticism of the grand old party.

Implications of Hindu Hate and political strategies

There is a discourse around Congress’s handling of Hindu issues and it often intersects with the accusations of minority appeasement. For example, the Karnataka government under Congress sparked controversy by putting the whole Muslim community under OBC classification to give them the benefits of reservation. Such actions suggest that Congress has a tactical leaning towards issues that can help them in gaining votes from demographic groups other than Hindus.