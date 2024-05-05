Sunday, May 5, 2024
Radhika Khera resigns from Congress, says party denied justice to her after mistreatment by party leader because she visited Ram Mandir

In her letter to the AICC, the Congress leader alleged that justice was denied to her after the mistreatment by party members as she visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In another blow to Congress amid Lok Sabha elections, party leader Radhika Khera resigned from the primary membership of the party after she alleged mistreatment by party members.

In her letter to the AICC, the Congress leader alleged that justice was denied to her after the mistreatment by party members as she visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“It is an established truth since ancient times that those who support religion have been opposed. Examples of this range from Hiranyakashipu to Ravana and Kansa. At present, some people are opposing those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way. For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance with its sacredness and while every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people are opposing it.

The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, where I worked with full honesty from NSUI to AICC’s media department, today I have to face such intense opposition because I couldn’t stop myself from visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” she said in her letter.

“The opposition to this noble work of mine reached such a level that justice was denied to me in the incident that happened to me in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office. I have always fought for the justice of others from every platform, but when it came to my justice, I found myself defeated in the party. Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, I am deeply hurt,” the Congress leader added.

She further said that she has taken this step after justice was denied to her even after informing all the top leaders.

“I have taken this step today as I am hurt by the fact that I did not get justice even after informing all the top leaders,” Khera said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

