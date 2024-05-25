Gang war in Udupi: Two groups clash as they ram their cars into one another on national highway, two arrested after video goes viral

A man was injured in a brawl between two groups in Udupi, a coastal town in Karnataka. The incident, which took place on the night of May 18, gained widespread attention after a video went viral on social media today. According to the police, six individuals were involved in the fight. Two have been arrested, while four remain at large.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute. A resident of a nearby high-rise captured the incident on video, showing two Maruti Swift cars involved. One car reversed rapidly, hitting the other on the bonnet and emitting black smoke. Men from both vehicles exited and began fighting. During the confrontation, one car struck a man holding a stick, throwing him to the ground and leaving him injured.

Dr Durgaprasad Hegde, an orthopaedic surgeon, shared the video on X, expressing concern over the situation. “Very bad state of affairs. Gang war in Udupi. The incident happened recently late at night, two groups fought on the Udupi-Manipal highway near Kunjibettu. Where is the younger generation heading? Stringent action should be taken against all these culprits,” he commented.

Very bad state of affairs



Gang War at Udupi



Incident happened recently late night, 2 groups fought on Udupi Manipal Highway near Kunjibettu



Where is the younger generation heading ???



Stringent action should be taken against all these culprits pic.twitter.com/EVAstmKumR — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) May 25, 2024

The video went viral just days after at least 86 individuals, including Telugu actor Hema, tested positive for drug consumption following a police raid on a rave party at a farmhouse in Bengaluru earlier this week.

FIR copies in the matter shine a light on the major rave party bust near Electronics City. According to the FIR, the party was attended by 73 men and 30 women.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) will issue notices to those whose blood samples tested positive for drugs and will summon them for questioning.

The rave party case, initially handled by the Electronic City police, was transferred to the Hebbagodi police station before being taken over by the CCB. A case has been registered against 104 individuals.

During the raid, the police seized 14.40 grams of MDMA pills, 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, six grams of hydro cannabis, five grams of cocaine, a Rs 500 note coated with cocaine, six grams of hydro ganja, five mobile phones, two vehicles (a Volkswagen and a Land Rover), and DJ equipment, including sound and lighting systems worth Rs 1.5 crore.