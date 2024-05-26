A shocking case has come to light in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where Rizwan Khan raped a minor girl for six months and recorded her explicit video on camera. He even forced her into a physical relationship with his friends and made her do his household chores. Police have taken two accused into custody and started interrogation. A complaint was filed on 25th May in which the accused’s mother Mumtaz and another youth are also named.

According to media reports, the incident took place in the Sadar Bazar police station area of Agra. The aunt (mother’s sister) of the 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint with the police and revealed that the latter’s friend Nitin called her to meet him about 6 months ago. Both of them met in an unoccupied railway quarter where Nitin took her clothes and molested her. Rizwan Khan, who lived nearby, secretly made a video of the two on his mobile and started blackmailing the underage female.

He sexually violated her multiple times over the period of six months by threatening her with the explicit clip and also pushed her to do his household work. On 22nd May, she told her aunt about the atrocities being committed against her and refused to work at Rizwan’s place which angered him and his mother and they threatened to make the video viral she did not return to work immediately.

The aunt went to their place to talk to them but in response received death threats from the pair. The culprit also showed the lewd footage to the aunt and his mother forwarded it to the mobile phone of the girl’s cousin sister. The complainant has demanded strict action against them. The cops have also booked Nitin along with Rizwan Khan and his mother.

Action has been taken against all of them under sections 376(2)(n), 354, 354-B, 504 of the Indian Penal Code along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act. According to media reports, two perpetrators have already been nabbed and questioned. The police are investigating the case and pursuing further legal action. OpIndia has a copy of the First Information Report.

A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was sexually abused by Rizwan Khan for 6 months. Furthermore, he and his mother Mumtaz forced her to do their household work. The girl went to meet her friend Nitin in a railway quarter where he sexually assaulted her and Rizwan Khan secretly recorded a video of the incident. He then used the footage to blackmail the victim and repeatedly violated her. She narrated the ordeal to her aunt and the latter went to the accused’s place to confront them but they issued death threats to her. On 25th May, the police booked Nitin, Rizwan Khan and his mother.