A bloodcurdling incident from 2016 has come to the fore from Maharashtra’s Thane after the sessions court handed down a life sentence to a man named Shafique Mansuri for killing his pregnant sister, who had converted to Hinduism to marry a Hindu man, in an “honour killing” case. The woman’s husband, Vijay Shankar, was murdered by the accused.

Mansuri, employed at a Jari factory in Mumbai, was also fined a total of Rs. 1,10,000 by Additional Sessions Judge DS Deshmukh.

Convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder, Mansuri’s victims were identified as Vijayshankar Yadav, 30, and his wife Priya Yadav, 22. Priya, who had converted from Muslim to Hinduism to marry Vijay Shankar, resided in Mumbai’s Shil-Phata locality and was expecting at the time of their deaths.

The couple had eloped from their Uttar Pradesh village to settle in Thane, facing opposition from Priya’s family. Despite the police confirming their marital status and allowing them to continue living together, Priya’s family remained staunchly against the union.

Suspicions arose in the Uttar Pradesh village regarding Mansuri’s involvement in facilitating the couple’s marriage. These accusations reportedly troubled Mansuri deeply. When Priya mentioned plans to visit their village, fearing reprisal from villagers, Mansuri allegedly devised a plan.

Moving in with the couple, Mansuri purportedly intoxicated Vijay Shankar heavily on the day of the murders. He then fatally stabbed both victims before fleeing, securing the door from outside.

On September 15, 2016, neighbours noticed a foul odour emanating from the locked room, prompting police intervention. Upon forced entry, the decomposed bodies of the couple, with multiple stab wounds, were discovered. Notably, Priya’s unborn baby girl’s legs protruded from her abdomen due to stab wounds inflicted by Mansuri.

Prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre highlighted the prosecution’s reliance on circumstantial evidence, including testimony from a neighbour who observed Mansuri’s residency with the couple after Priya mentioned her brother’s visit. Additionally, the murder weapon, a knife, was identified by a shopkeeper who sold it to Mansuri, with the shop’s markings present on the weapon. Bloodstains on Mansuri’s attire and keys were found to match the victims’ blood, further substantiating the case against him.