Kanpur: Faiz Malik poses as Ankit Thakur to befriend a minor Hindu girl; rapes her, attempts to kill her after she refuses to convert to Islam

In the Kakadeo police station area, Faiz Malik created a fake ID on Instagram by the name of Ankit Thakur and befriended a minor girl under the pretence of helping her get a job. He then raped her and pressured her to convert to his religion. When she resisted, he assaulted her and attempted to cut her hand multiple times with a sharp weapon.

The victim reached the police station accompanied by Bajrang Dal activists. A case was registered under serious sections on the orders of the Police Commissioner.

A minor resident of Navin Nagar in the Kakadev police jurisdiction reached the police office accompanied by Bajrang Dal activists. She informed the police officers that a year ago, in April 2023, she had a conversation with a youth named Ankit Thakur via Instagram. She mentioned that her father had passed away in 2015 and her mother had left her. Ankit persuaded her, took her along with him, and after giving her a spiked cold drink in his friend’s car, committed the crime. He recorded obscene videos and took photos. Later, it was found out that Ankit’s real name is Faiz Malik.

She alleged that he put considerable pressure on her to convert her religion and when she refused, he physically assaulted her severely several times and attempted to cut her hands with sharp weapons. The accused also threatened to viral videos on social media. He has victimized two other young women as well. Kakadev police station in-charge KP Gaur informed that the accused has been arrested. A case has been registered under various sections including rape, POCSO, coercion for conversion, and IT Act, and an investigation is underway.

Krishna Tiwari, a leader of Bajrang Dal, revealed that cases of rapid conversions are emerging in Kanpur. This case involves a minor girl who was contacted by individuals from a different community via social media. When she got entangled in their trap, the culprits subjected her to physical abuse and pressured her into conversion. Two more young women have fallen into their trap and have already converted. It seems like a whole gang is operating. Bajrang Dal will oppose this.

The incident occurred a year ago. A case has been registered at the Kakadev police station, and action is being taken. The accused has been arrested, said RS Gautam, DCP Central.

