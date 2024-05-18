A married model was sexually assaulted in Indore by Kashan Sheikh, son of Irfan Sheikh, by threatening to murder her 2-year-old child. He threatened her with a butcher’s knife and said, “Many goats have been sacrificed with this and I can also cut the throat of your son.” Furthermore, Kashan Sheikh continued extorting money from her after recording her pornographic videos and photos and threatening to post them on social media. The culprit, a native of Srinagar, was taken into custody by the MIG police after they filed a First Information Report late on 16th May.

The 30-year-old victim said, “I do modelling. I have a two-year-old son. Kashan is my husband’s friend.” In October 2023, someone told her to meet at a house located in Pushpa Nagar for a modelling assignment. She revealed, “However, there was no one when I went inside with my baby. I questioned Kashan about the man I was supposed to meet and he disclosed that there was no such person. He was the one who called me there and closed the gate. There was a knife used to slaughter animals next to his bed and he picked it up. Afterwards, he held it to my child’s throat and warned me to follow his order if I wanted to save the latter.”

The perpetrator threatened her, “I have sacrificed many goats. I can also slit your son’s throat with this knife,” after which she obeyed him out of fear. He also captured her videos and photos from his mobile and claimed that he would keep them with him. He then threatened to make them viral online and also kill her son if she talked about him with anyone. After this, he regularly sexually violated and blackmailed her.

According to the victim, the offender repeatedly forced her to leave her husband and convert to Islam. He frequently demanded payments by threatening to share her images and videos on social media platforms. He once again assaulted and raped her only 10 days ago. She unveiled that he has pictures and clips of other girls on his phone as well. She broke down in front of her spouse and recounted the entire ordeal. He then narrated the entire thing to the Hindu leader and activist Man Singh Rajawat. She arrived at the police station along with all of them and registered an official complaint against the accused.

She allegedly married a Muslim man in 2017 and Kashan Sheikh would often come to their residence. MIG police station in-charge Manish Lodha registered a case against him based on her and her husband’s complaint. The matter is now under investigation.