Ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, anti-India propagandist Nitasha Kaul shared a fictional story on Monday (27th May) to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

EVMs have been the favourite topic of discussion for India’s Opposition. They have left no stone unturned in suggesting that the BJP has tampered with the electronic voting machines to skew the result in its favour.

Nitasha Kaul, who was previously invited by the Congress government in Karnataka to speak at a ‘Constitution and National Unity’ conference, claimed to have dreamt about EVMs not counting votes in India.

Screengrab of the tweet by Nitasha Kaul

She conjectured a make-believe story to lend credence to the conspiracy theory mainstreamed by the Congress party about the Electronic Voting Machines.

“Recently, at a workshop lunch, I was telling a British colleague that I’d not slept well prev night due to dreams where people were voting on EVMs but votes were not being counted. A Turkish colleague overheard & said he too used to have troubled dreams during Erdogan’s elections in Turkey!” Nitasha Kaul claimed.

She was quick to make her intention clear behind propagating the fictional story about her dream. “The 4th June results will be most consequential for #democracy in #India,” the anti-India propagandist said.

“For me, they are crucial not only as someone who has been barred from India for working on increasing authoritarianism under Modi but also personally as they will determine if I can touch my mother again!” Nitasha Kaul concluded.

Who is Nitasha Kaul

An Indian-origin ‘academician’ and ‘author’, Nitasha Kaul has been at the helm of undermining India’s sovereignty and peddling propaganda against the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In February, OpIndia reported how Nitasha Kaul had been making a case for radical Islamic terrorism in Kashmir by downplaying acts of terror as a ‘right to protest’ against supposed ‘repression’ by the Indian government.

She had previously spread falsehoods about the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), and participated in events organised by radical Islamic outfits such as ‘Stand With Kashmir (SWK)’, ‘Kashmir Solidarity Movement (KSM)’, and ‘Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC)’.

Kaul had been at the forefront of cancelling PM Modi’s address at the Wharton School of Business. The anti-India propagandist also mocked the death of former Chief of Defence Staff (CoDS) Bipin Rawat in December 2021.

Nitasha Kaul seemed to justify his untimely death by presenting him as an ‘enemy of Kashmiris’.