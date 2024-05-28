Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Had a dream about EVMs not counting votes': Anti-India, pro-Congress 'journalist' narrates fictional story...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘Had a dream about EVMs not counting votes’: Anti-India, pro-Congress ‘journalist’ narrates fictional story to cast aspersions on Indian elections

Nitasha Kaul conjectured a make-believe story to lend credence to the conspiracy theory mainstreamed by Congress party about the Electronic Voting Machines.

OpIndia Staff
'Had a dream about EVMs not counting votes': Anti-India, pro-Congress 'journalist' narrates fictional story to cast aspersions on Indian elections
Nitasha Kaul (left), EVM (right), images via ET and PTI
4

Ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, anti-India propagandist Nitasha Kaul shared a fictional story on Monday (27th May) to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

EVMs have been the favourite topic of discussion for India’s Opposition. They have left no stone unturned in suggesting that the BJP has tampered with the electronic voting machines to skew the result in its favour.

Nitasha Kaul, who was previously invited by the Congress government in Karnataka to speak at a ‘Constitution and National Unity’ conference, claimed to have dreamt about EVMs not counting votes in India.

Screengrab of the tweet by Nitasha Kaul

She conjectured a make-believe story to lend credence to the conspiracy theory mainstreamed by the Congress party about the Electronic Voting Machines.

“Recently, at a workshop lunch, I was telling a British colleague that I’d not slept well prev night due to dreams where people were voting on EVMs but votes were not being counted. A Turkish colleague overheard & said he too used to have troubled dreams during Erdogan’s elections in Turkey!” Nitasha Kaul claimed.

She was quick to make her intention clear behind propagating the fictional story about her dream. “The 4th June results will be most consequential for #democracy in #India,” the anti-India propagandist said.

“For me, they are crucial not only as someone who has been barred from India for working on increasing authoritarianism under Modi but also personally as they will determine if I can touch my mother again!” Nitasha Kaul concluded.

Who is Nitasha Kaul

An Indian-origin ‘academician’ and ‘author’, Nitasha Kaul has been at the helm of undermining India’s sovereignty and peddling propaganda against the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In February, OpIndia reported how Nitasha Kaul had been making a case for radical Islamic terrorism in Kashmir by downplaying acts of terror as a ‘right to protest’ against supposed ‘repression’ by the Indian government.

She had previously spread falsehoods about the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), and participated in events organised by radical Islamic outfits such as ‘Stand With Kashmir (SWK)’, ‘Kashmir Solidarity Movement (KSM)’, and ‘Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC)’.

Kaul had been at the forefront of cancelling PM Modi’s address at the Wharton School of Business. The anti-India propagandist also mocked the death of former Chief of Defence Staff (CoDS) Bipin Rawat in December 2021.

Nitasha Kaul seemed to justify his untimely death by presenting him as an ‘enemy of Kashmiris’.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gujarat: Jain sadhvis attacked with a belt by Altaf Hussain Sheikh in Bharuch during Vihar

OpIndia Staff -

Read the Constitution, read the law of the country: PM Modi’s advice to Delhi liquor scam accused Arvind Kejriwal

ANI -

Repeat tragedies, lessons never learned: Delhi hospital and Rajkot gaming zone fires are new examples of India’s persistent lapses in fire safety compliance

Anurag -

Uttarakhand: Three men thrash gurdwara’s home guard, attack him with kirpan on suspicion of ‘bidi possession’

OpIndia Staff -

KCR wanted to use MLA poaching case to ‘force’ BJP for a compromise and get bail for his daughter Kavitha, reveals ex-DCP

OpIndia Staff -

‘A big fraud was taking place’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt after Calcutta HC cancels OBC reservation given to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

‘I have cyclone relief work, last phase elections, can’t attend June 1 meeting’: Mamata Banerjee snubs I.N.D.I. Alliance again

OpIndia Staff -

From talking about Hitler’s pen*s to linking Coronavirus with ‘sex power’ to lies about invitation to Nupur Sharma: How Saurabh Dwivedi’s ‘The Lallantop’ gained...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi distorted facts to tarnish Adani Group’s reputation’: Investor files plea over defamatory statements against business conglomerate, PM Modi also named

OpIndia Staff -

Following threats from leftist terrorists, traditional medicine practitioner Hemchand Manjhi says he will return the Padma Shri award and discontinue his work

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com