A case of grooming jihad has come to light from the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh where a 22-year-old Dalit girl, studying in BA third year was trapped by her friend’s 45-year-old father in a romantic relationship. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sameer. The incident transpired when she went to attend the wedding ceremony of her friend. He seduced the young woman and absconded with her on 11th May. However, the authorities eventually apprehended him on 21st May after she returned. Notably, he had already married and divorced two Muslim females after which he took a Hindu woman as his third wife 25 years ago and the couple has four children together.

The case pertains to the Dullahpur police station area of Ghazipur. On 17th May the victim’s father complained to the police which stated that his daughter is a BA third-year student. She travelled to the Jalalabad neighbourhood of Ghazipur in February of this year to attend her friend Sahiba’s wedding where she met her father and the two got acquainted. They shared their mobile numbers and he started using deceptive tactics and offered her inducements to lure her into his trap. He succeded in taking her away on 11th May. Afterwards, her family members searched for her but were unable to find her.

She was found in Ghazipur on 17th May, after a week. Her father revealed that the offender has four kids. He has been married thrice. He divorced her first two Muslim wives before marrying a Hindu in 1999. According to information accessed by OpIndia, Mohammad Sameer regularly called the Dalit girl after he met her at his daughter’s wedding. He then entered her residence when she was alone and raped her. He also promised her marriage and took her to Vapi in Gujarat on the 11th of May. She somehow managed to come to Ghazipur from there on 17th May.

She narrated her ordeal to her family members after which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and the cops began looking for the perpetrator. He has been booked under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Section 376 (rape) was added following the girl’s statement. The police learned of Mohammad Sameer’s presence at his Ghazipur home on 21st May after which a raid was carried out and he was nabbed. He was sent to jail under judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway. OpIndia has an FIR copy of the case.