Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh police arrest three for harassing Hindu girl, forcibly trying to convert her to Islam

The victim had gone to Chharra town to write her B.ED examination. While she was returning home, the accused his friends began following her.

OpIndia Staff
Aligarh: Hindu girl harassed, three arrested for forcibly trying to convert her to Islam
Acused men (left), members of Hindu organisations outside police station, images via X
18

On Monday (20th May), the Aligarh police arrested three people in connection to the harassment and forced conversion of a female Hindu student.

As per reports, the victim had gone to Chharra town to write a B.ED examination. While she was returning home, a miscreant and his friends began following her.

The accused had been harassing the girl for several days. The victim informed her uncle, post which family members began accompanying her to the exam centre.

The accused temporarily stopped the harassment. On Monday, they again followed the female student and created a ruckus outside her house. They even tried to pull the dupatta of the victim.

According to Bharat Samachar, they even tried to forcibly convert her to Islam. The locals got hold of the accused and thrashed them in full public glare. Thereafter, they were handed over to the police.

When the news spread, members belonging to Hindu organisations gathered outside the Quarsi Police Station and demanded strict action against the miscreants.

In a tweet, the Aligarh police informed that 3 people were arrested in connection to the case. It added that the situation in the area is now under control and that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

