Aligarh: Hindu girl harassed, three arrested for forcibly trying to convert her to Islam

On Monday (20th May), the Aligarh police arrested three people in connection to the harassment and forced conversion of a female Hindu student.

As per reports, the victim had gone to Chharra town to write a B.ED examination. While she was returning home, a miscreant and his friends began following her.

The accused had been harassing the girl for several days. The victim informed her uncle, post which family members began accompanying her to the exam centre.

अलीगढ़ – परीक्षा देकर लौट रही छात्रा से युवक ने की छेड़छाड़



➡समुदाय विशेष के नामजद युवक, साथियों पर आरोप

➡घर के बाहर हंगामा कर छात्रा को उठा ले जाने की कोशिश

➡धर्म परिवर्तन कर साथ चलने को कर रहा था मजबूर

➡आरोपी व साथियों को पब्लिक ने पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपा

➡आरोपी व साथियों को पब्लिक ने पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपा

➡भाजपा की पूर्व…

The accused temporarily stopped the harassment. On Monday, they again followed the female student and created a ruckus outside her house. They even tried to pull the dupatta of the victim.

According to Bharat Samachar, they even tried to forcibly convert her to Islam. The locals got hold of the accused and thrashed them in full public glare. Thereafter, they were handed over to the police.

When the news spread, members belonging to Hindu organisations gathered outside the Quarsi Police Station and demanded strict action against the miscreants.

दि0 20.05.24 को प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी 03 युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया, वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई, मौके पर शांति है । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) May 21, 2024

In a tweet, the Aligarh police informed that 3 people were arrested in connection to the case. It added that the situation in the area is now under control and that a probe has been initiated into the matter.