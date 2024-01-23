On Tuesday (23rd January), the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai administration took stern action against the Islamists who attacked the Hindus on 21st January ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The Hindus were attacked in the Mira Road region, Mumbai, as they celebrated the return of Lord Ram to his home in Ayodhya after 500 years.

As per reports, the illegal construction of the accused persons involved in the Mira Road clash was razed to the ground in the presence of Maharashtra Security Force and Mumbai Police.

In the incident reported from Mira Road, Mumbai, Islamists hurt the Hindu religious sentiments by tearing flags bearing images of Lord Hanuman. OpIndia contacted the Police to know the details of the incident. The police confirmed that around 13 persons have been arrested in the case, however, IO Dilip Rakh revealed no information about the accused persons given the sensitivity of the case.

Following Police action on the accused, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the government’s firm commitment to “zero tolerance” against those who disturb law and order in the state.

Informing about the Police action, Deputy CM Fadnavis stated that he had taken detailed information about the incident that took place in NayaNagar in Mira Bhayender.

He added that Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits who were involved in yesterday’s attack.

Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits.… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2024

The incident took place on 21st January at around 10:30 at night. OpIndia obtained an FIR in the case in which the complainant mentioned that around 50-60 people from a specific community threatened him and attacked his car while he was traveling in the Mira Road region. The Islamists attacked his car with rods and also took down the Hindu flag that he had been placed atop his car.

The complainant further stated that the accused persons saw Lord Hanuman’s poster on the car bonnet and puked on it. “They raised slogans of Allah-hu-Akhbar, hit me on my head with an iron rod, and tried to kill me. They also saw a poster of Lord Hanuman on the car and puked on the poster. This has hurt our Hindu religious sentiments. They even pelted stones at women and small kids who accompanied me for a ride,” the FIR read.

The said complaint has been filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 141 (Unlawful assembly), 143, 147, 149 and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The situation in Maharashtra’s Mumbai continues to remain tense following the violence in Mira Road. The Police have been deployed at several locations to avoid any untoward incident from happening.