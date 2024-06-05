Wednesday, June 5, 2024
AIMIM’s Imtiyaz Jaleel, who demanded hanging of BJP’s Nupur Sharma, loses Aurangabad to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena by over 1 lakh votes

Imtiyaz Jaleel Syed is the same AIMIM leader who had demanded the death penalty for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in 2022 after she got pulled into the ‘controversy’ over alleged ‘blasphemy'.

OpIndia Staff
Imtiaz Jaleel
AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel. Image Source: YouTube Channe TV9 Marathi
9

Tuesday, June 4, saw the announcement of the eagerly anticipated results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The results shattered the hopes of many big players like All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Imtiyaz Jaleel Syed. Syed lost the Aurangabad seat in Maharashtra to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena’s Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram.

Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram secured a resounding victory by defeating All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Imtiyaz Jaleel Syed by a margin of 134650 votes.

The central Maharashtra constituency went to polls in the fourth phase on May 13. The voter turnout was 63.03%.

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiyaz Jaleel had said that Islam is a religion of peace and they demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged. Jaleel made this statement while addressing the media after a protest of enraged Islamists in front of the office of the divisional commissioner of Aurangabad in Maharashtra on 10th June 2022.

In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, BJP’s Nupur Sharma asked what if she made offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism. Soon after, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared her video with a commentary on Prophet Mohammad to encourage trolls to attack her. Zubair’s post acted as fodder for the domestic and foreign Islamists who began baying for Nupur Sharma’s blood.

While Islamists continued to hound and threaten the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family since the time, such irresponsible remarks made by politicians like Imtiyaz Jaleel had only gone on to intensify the intimidation campaign that was launched against the former BJP spokesperson.

Multiple death and beheading threats had come her way. Many FIRs were also filed against her in different states of India. Despite her suspension from the BJP over her alleged ‘blasphemy’ and subsequent apology, Islamists continued to target her with threats. There are multiple bounties on her head as well ranging from Rs 20 lakhs to 1 Crore.

