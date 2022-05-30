Monday, May 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Mumbra Police files second FIR against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Mumbra Police files second FIR against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad

First FIR against Nupur Sharma was registered by Mumbai Police under sections 295A, 153A, and 505B of the IPC at the behest of Raza Academy

OpIndia Staff
Nupur Sharma
This is the second FIR against Nupur Sharma
115

On May 30, another FIR was registered by Mumbra Police against Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a debate on a news channel.

Sharing the information, Mumbra Police said, “Another case was registered against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma at Thane’s Mumbra police station. Case registered under several sections of IPC for allegedly promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings.”

On May 29, members of the Imam Council met the officials at Mumbra Police station and submitted a memorandum against Sharma. It is yet unclear if the FIR has been registered based on the complaint by Imam Council members or someone else. Notably, Journalist Varun Singh has reported that the FIR has been registered based on a complaint by one Mohammad Gurfan of Mumbra. He has claimed that his “religious sentiments were hurt by the remarks by BJP’s Nupur Sharma”.

First FIR against Sharma was registered by Mumbai Police under sections 295A, 153A, and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the behest of Raza Academy, an Islamist outfit with a history of violence.

Islamists lead the attack on Nupur Sharma, BJP spokesperson

Following a debate on Times Now on Thursday evening, Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled an online mob against Sharma, accusing her of insulting Prophet Muhammad. He was supported by other Islamists, many of whom issued death and rape threats to her and her family.

During a debate on Times Now on the disputed Gyanvapi structure, Nupur Sharma argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, they can also mock other religions referring to Islamic beliefs. Taking that video out of context, Zubair shared it with his Twitter followers, declaring Nupur a rabid communal hatemonger and someone who can incite riots. So far, no action has been taken against Muhammad Zubair.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,028FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com