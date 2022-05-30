On May 30, another FIR was registered by Mumbra Police against Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a debate on a news channel.

Sharing the information, Mumbra Police said, “Another case was registered against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma at Thane’s Mumbra police station. Case registered under several sections of IPC for allegedly promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings.”

Another case was registered against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma at Thane’s Mumbra police station. Case registered under several sections of IPC for allegedly promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings: Mumbra Police



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/qfdwjq1bH3 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

On May 29, members of the Imam Council met the officials at Mumbra Police station and submitted a memorandum against Sharma. It is yet unclear if the FIR has been registered based on the complaint by Imam Council members or someone else. Notably, Journalist Varun Singh has reported that the FIR has been registered based on a complaint by one Mohammad Gurfan of Mumbra. He has claimed that his “religious sentiments were hurt by the remarks by BJP’s Nupur Sharma”.

An FIR in Mumbra, Thane, Maharashtra against @NupurSharmaBJP the complainant Mohd Gurfan a resident of Mumbra, has alleged that his religious sentiments were hurt by words of Nupur. — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) May 30, 2022

First FIR against Sharma was registered by Mumbai Police under sections 295A, 153A, and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the behest of Raza Academy, an Islamist outfit with a history of violence.

Islamists lead the attack on Nupur Sharma, BJP spokesperson

Following a debate on Times Now on Thursday evening, Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled an online mob against Sharma, accusing her of insulting Prophet Muhammad. He was supported by other Islamists, many of whom issued death and rape threats to her and her family.

During a debate on Times Now on the disputed Gyanvapi structure, Nupur Sharma argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, they can also mock other religions referring to Islamic beliefs. Taking that video out of context, Zubair shared it with his Twitter followers, declaring Nupur a rabid communal hatemonger and someone who can incite riots. So far, no action has been taken against Muhammad Zubair.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.