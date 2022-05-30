AIMIM (Inquilab) announces ₹1 crore reward for killing BJP's Nupur Sharma

Ever since Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair unleashed Islamists on Nupur Sharma, the BJP spokesperson has been receiving multiple death life threats. After TLP supporters from Pakistan announced a bounty of Pakistani Rupees 50 Lakhs on Nupur Sharma, now an outfit from Hyderabad, AIMIM (Inquilab) has announced a reward for killing Sharma.

On Sunday (May 29), a local Hyderabad-based party AIMIM (Inquilab) announced a reward of ₹1 crore rupees to any Muslim who would kill BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly committing blasphemy.

The threats were made by the party leader Qavi Abbasi. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Abbasi can be seen making derogatory remarks about Hinduism and labeling the BJP leader as a ‘white collar prostitute.’

At the very onset, he said, “As you know, the punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad is death in Islam. Whoever commits blasphemy, we announce a bounty of ₹1 crore for killing him/her. We had earlier made a similar announcement for Waseem Rizvi.”

@Qaviabbasi M.A.QAVI ABBASI ADVOCATE AIMIM INQUILAB PARTY LEADER REPLY TO NIRPU SHARMA… HP NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/SE6x7xak40 — HP News Aawaam Ki Awaaz Channel (@KiAawaam) May 29, 2022

“I announce a bounty of ₹1 crore for killing Nupur Sharma. I want to ask you what was age of Sita when she married Ram? She was 6. How many wives did King Dasharath have? More than 100. If we start exposing your religion, then, you will be on the road. You are a white-collar prostitute,” he said during his misogynist tirade.

Abbasi then went on to claim that BJP has become a hub of male and female prostitutes. “We have your records. We know how male BJP workers are exploiting their female counterparts. She (Nupur Sharma) is a white-collar prostitute.”

“Whosoever brings disrepute to the honor of Prophet Muhammad, we do not leave him alive. We also don’t let go of the dead easily. This is what Islam teaches us. I am keeping a bounty of ₹1 crore on Nupur Sharma. I am a High Court advocate,” he announced.

TLP supporters announce bounty of PKR 5 million for beheading Nupur Sharma

A Pakistani Twitter handle named ‘Labbaikians TV’ which claims to share ‘The Latest Speeches and interviews of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’ has shared the announcement via their Twitter handle. The handle announced a cash reward of Pakistani Rupees 5 million (Around 19.5 lakhs INR) to anyone who would behead Nupur for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’.

“Ghustaak-e-Rasool Nupur Sharma beheader will be given Rs 5 million reward -Labbaikians TV,” the tweet read. The handle is run by supporters of the Islamic extremist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Soon after, Pakistanis began wishing death upon the BJP spokesperson and started feeling sad that they can’t commit this murder because they are on the other side of the border. “Kash me India me hota to iss ka qatal kr hi data (I wish that I was in India. I would have killed her then)”, read a comment by one of the users.

“Kill this woman,” exclaimed another user Aftab Hussain. It must be mentioned that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers were responsible for the lynching of a Srilankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot in the Punjab province of Pakistan over blasphemy charges.