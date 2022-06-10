In response to the recent ‘controversy’ over alleged ‘blasphemy’ by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has said that Islam is a religion of peace and they demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged. Jaleel made this statement while addressing the media after a protest of enraged Islamists in front of the office of the divisional commissioner of Aurangabad in Maharashtra on 10th June 2022.

#WATCH Islam is a religion of peace, people are angry…Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she’s allowed to let-go easily, then such things won’t stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect…: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel pic.twitter.com/jUKkmvDb4V — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Demanding capital punishment for Nupur Sharma, Imtiyaz Jaleel said, “Islam is a religion of peace. People are angry. We too demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she is allowed to let go easily, then such things won’t stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, or sect. Mere dismissing from the party is not an action.”

Jaleel further added, “Action should be taken against Nupur Sharma and Navin Kumar Jindal for the derogatory remarks they made about Prophet Muhammad. I would like to appeal to Muslims of India that they should not remain content only with protesting in the streets but they should support us and vote for us so that we reach the Parliament in large numbers and ask the government to make a strict law against blasphemy. Now it’s up to the government when it arrests Nupur Sharma and takes action against her.”

“After Nupur Sharma gave that statement, we were expecting the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to kick her out on the same night. They should have given a clear message that such comments will not be tolerated. That TV channel should have immediately stopped the show. They should have said that we will not tolerate such comments on our TV channel”, Jaleel went on to add.

Islamists have continued to hound and threaten the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family since the time Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared her video with a commentary on Prophet Mohammad to encourage trolls to attack her. In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, Nupur Sharma asked what if she makes offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism.

Since then, the intimidation campaign against the former BJP spokesperson has continued unabated, with domestic and foreign Islamists baying for her blood. Multiple death and beheading threats have come her way. A number of FIRs have also been filed against her in different states of India. Despite her suspension from the BJP over her alleged ‘blasphemy’ and subsequent apology, Islamists have continued to target her with threats. There are multiple bounties on her head as well now ranging from Rs 20 lakhs to 1 Crore.