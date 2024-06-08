On Friday, June 7, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in the capital city of Copenhagen. The assault took place at a square in the centre of the city when a man walked up to PM Frederiksen and hit her. As per the PM office, the assault has left the PM shocked. The man was subsequently arrested after the attack.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The prime minister is shocked by the incident,” the statement from the PM office said. The office didn’t provide any more details about the man or the reason behind the assault.

Two eyewitnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn, told local newspaper BT that they had seen the attack. “A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side,” the two women told the newspaper.

Mette Frederiksen, 46, became prime minister of Denmark in 2019 after taking over as leader of the centre-left Social Democrats four years earlier becoming the youngest PM in Danish history. The Social Democrats are the biggest party in Denmark’s coalition government.

Notably, the attack comes just two days before Denmark votes in the upcoming European Union election. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a despicable act in her criticism of the assault.

The attack on Denmark PM comes less than a month after in Slovakia, another EU member, the PM Robert Fico was shot several times as he greeted supporters. The Slovak PM Fico survived the attack and has been undergoing treatment.

Notably, just two days back, Indian MP Kangana Ranaut was also physically assaulted by a CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh Airport while she was on her way to Delhi to attend her coalition National Democratic Alliance’s meeting.