Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Kamran Akmal apologises to Harbhajan Singh after making derogatory anti-Sikh statement referring to Arshdeep Singh

“Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude.”

On Monday (10th June), former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh blasted ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal for his outrageous remarks mocking the Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh and the Sikh community after India defeated Pakistan in World Cup contest. Taking to X, Harbhajan Singh asked Akmal to know the history of Sikhs before opening his “filthy mouth”.

Hours after Harbhajan Singh slammed Kamran Akmal for his  “12 baj gaye hain” remark, a derogatory slur against Sikhs, the former Pakistani cricketer apologised to Harbhajan Singh instead of apologising to Arshdeep Singh against whom he made the hateful comment.

“I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology,” the former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman wrote on X.

As reported earlier, on a show on ARY News, where Kamran Akmal was a guest, he took a jibe at Arshdeep Singh and said even though Arshdeep’s rhythm isn’t looking good but ’12 baj gaye hain’, another co-panellist joined in and said no Sikh should be allowed to bowl at 12 o’clock.

Notably, this ’12 baj gaye hain’ is an insult directed towards the Sikh community in the illiterate part of the world. The insult implies that Sikhs don’t behave normally when the clock strikes 12. It is a sort of discrimination against a religion, it is offensive to them, and mostly, it is downright hateful most of the time.

Arshdeep Singh, in his last over yesterday, gave away only 11 runs and picked the wicket of Imad Wasim, sealing victory for India. Maybe Kamran Akmal saw it coming so he started badmouthing Arshdeep before he bowled that last over.

