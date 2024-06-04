Ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday (4th June), the Opposition parties had been inciting violence and threatening civil unrest in the country if the people re-elect BJP for a third term.

Starting last month, heavyweight politicians have been casting aspersions on the integrity of events, using provocative language to mobilise their supporters outside polling booths and making doomsday prophecies about the Lok Sabha election results.

The matter reached a crescendo on Monday (3rd June) when independent candidate Pappu Yadav urged his workers to be prepared to sacrifice their lives for the sake of Indian democracy.

“Agar zabardasti loktantra ki maut hogi, toh Mahabharata ka sangram hoga (If democracy is killed forcefully, a fight like the Mahabharata will commence). To save democracy every worker in Purnea and Bihar should come ready to die tomorrow. Kafan bandh ke aaye (come with your shrouds). Har maathe pe kafan ho (May all of you come with shrouds over your head),” he announced.

He also threatened poll officials with dire consequences if they do not keep the process of counting votes transparent. “We want to cooperate with the Collector and all officials here. Keep the counting transparent, otherwise ‘marta kya na karta’ (Will do anything out of desperation),” he further warned.

In the meantime, Tejashwi Yadav-led-RJD praised a Samajwadi party leader named Sanatan Pandey for threatening to kill the Collector. Pandey had threatened in April this year, “If any mischief occurs during counting, then, either mine or the deady body of the Collector would be ready.”

Screengrab of the tweet by RJD

RJD had praised the murderous statement and tweeted on Monday, “Let the spirit of the socialists thrive.” The Congress party and its leaders also did not shy away from making provocative statements, which potentially could disturb the law and order situation in the country.

Congress MP candidate Manish Tewari quoted mass murderer cum British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and wrote, “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; We shall never surrender.”

While Churchill was talking about putting up a fight against the invading Axis Powers during the Second World War, Manish Tewari chose to use war euphemism against his rival political party.

Screengrab of the tweet by Manish Tewari

Congress’ directives to its party workers on the counting day appear as a sinister plan to create unrest.

In a tweet, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya pointed out, “Congress party’s instruction to its workers reads like a manual to riot…There is absolutely no merit in asking people to assembly in state and district offices because counting happens in a designated secure zone for each Lok Sabha, unless the idea is to unleash mobs and disrupt the process.”

Congress party's instruction to its workers' reads like a manual to riot… There is absolutely no merit in asking people to assembly in state and district offices because counting happens in a designated secure zone for each Lok Sabha, unless the idea is to unleash mobs and…

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also chose to exploit the opportunity to make insinuations about Indian democracy.

“The last decade has witnessed a systemic pattern to assault, undermine and suppress our autonomous institutions by the ruling party. India’s Democratic ethos are being consequently damaged. There is a widespread tendency to turn India into a regimental dictatorship. We are increasingly seeing some institutions shedding their independence and brazenly following the diktats of the ruling party. Some have completely adopted their style of communication, their way of functioning, and in some cases even their political rhetoric. It is not their fault. With brute power, threat, coercive mechanisms and misuse of agencies, this tendency to bow to the powers that have become a way for their short-term survival. Even though, in this denigration, India’s Constitution and Democracy have become a casualty,” he tweeted.

An Appeal to all the Civil Servants and Officers



My dear esteemed members of bureaucracy, our civil servants & officers,



An Appeal to all the Civil Servants and Officers

My dear esteemed members of bureaucracy, our civil servants & officers,

I am writing you in the capacity of the Leader of the Opposition (Rajya Sabha) and as President of the Indian National Congress. The elections for the 18th…

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel spread dangerous fake news about ‘mismatch in EVMs.’

He alleged, “The Election Commission had given the numbers of the machines used in the elections. This includes ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT. According to the information given in Form 17C after the voting in my constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of many machines have changed. The booths where the numbers have been changed affect thousands of votes. Similar complaints have been received from many other Lok Sabha constituencies. We are complaining to the State Election Officer. @ECISVEEP should answer under what circumstances the machines were changed and who will be responsible for any impact on the election result? The list of changed numbers is very long but a short list is enclosed for your perusal.”

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state clarified in a series of posts on ‘X’ that the “mismatch” in EVMs number shared with Baghel is not based on facts.

The list of machines changed due to some mechanical/technical faults during the poll and mock poll has also been shared with the candidates, the CEO said. Moreover, the polling agents have put signatures on the paper seals used to seal the EVMs before the start of polls, he added.

चुनाव आयोग ने चुनाव में प्रयुक्त होने वाली मशीनों के नंबर दिए थे। इसमें बैलेट यूनिट, कंट्रोल यूनिट और वीवीपैट शामिल है।



चुनाव आयोग ने चुनाव में प्रयुक्त होने वाली मशीनों के नंबर दिए थे। इसमें बैलेट यूनिट, कंट्रोल यूनिट और वीवीपैट शामिल है।

मेरे चुनाव क्षेत्र राजनादगांव मतदान के बाद फ़ॉर्म 17सी में जो जानकारी दी गई है‌ उसके अनुसार बहुत सी मशीनों के नंबर बदल गए हैं। जिन बूथों पर नंबर बदले हैं उससे…

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also cast doubts on the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines. He was heard saying, “If BJP wins over 300 seats, it’s due to EVMs, not the people’s choice. The actual people’s mandate would give the INDIA alliance 295 seats.”

If BJP wins over 300 seats, it's due to EVMs, not the people's choice.



The actual people's mandate would give the INDIA alliance 295 seats.



-Digvijaya Singh ji pic.twitter.com/ohwIjCk8Ys — Chikku (@imChikku_) June 3, 2024

Another Congress leader named Devendra Yadav also questioned the Election Commission and cast aspersions on its impartiality.

“On May 28, I had made a written complaint to the Election Commission seeking clarity in this matter so that before the counting of votes, it is clear whether this is a typing error or the machines have been tampered with. Counting is to take place tomorrow but I have not received any reply so I am placing the matter before you now,” he claimed.

28 मई को निर्वाचन आयोग से लिखित शिकायत कर मैनें इस मामले में स्पष्टता मांगी थी कि मतगणना से पहले यह स्पष्ट हो यह टंकण त्रुटि है या मशीनों से फेरबदल किया गया है

कल गिनती होनी है लेकिन जवाब नहीं मिला इसलिए मामले को आप अभी के सामने रख रहा हूं pic.twitter.com/3wkqrypufY — Devendra Yadav (@Devendra_1925) June 3, 2024

Other political parties were quick to followed the Congress’ lead. Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav warned on Monday (3rd June), “Janta Balidaan Dene Ke Liye Taiyaar Hai… Yuva Sar Par Kafan Baandh Raha Hai, Aur Keh Raha Hai- Rang De Basanti Chola.”

While invoking the patriotic song of ‘Rang De Basanti Chola’, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the youth of the country are ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation and are walking with coffins tied to their heads.

Janta Balidaan Dene Ke Liye Taiyaar Hai… Yuva Sar Par Kafan Baandh Raha Hai, Aur Keh Raha Hai- Rang De Basanti Chola: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams the Modi govt



Akhilesh Yadav has clearly said that if results are not in favour of I.N.D.I.A bloc, then there will be riots. This… pic.twitter.com/HuABcOfsOr — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 3, 2024

AAP seized on the opportunity and targeted the Election Commission of India. “These pictures coming from the EVM strong room in Haryana’s Kaithal assembly are telling what condition these people have brought democracy to ‼ The Election Commission, which had the responsibility of properly conducting the Lok Sabha elections, called the festival of democracy, is busy in entertainment instead of fulfilling its responsibilities,” the Haryana unit of the party tweeted.

हरियाणा की कैथल विधानसभा में बने EVM स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम से आने वाली ये तस्वीरें बता रही हैं कि लोकतंत्र की क्या हालत कर दी है इन लोगों ने‼️



हरियाणा की कैथल विधानसभा में बने EVM स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम से आने वाली ये तस्वीरें बता रही हैं कि लोकतंत्र की क्या हालत कर दी है इन लोगों ने‼️

वो चुनाव आयोग जिसके कंधे पर लोकतंत्र के पर्व कहलाने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव को सही ढंग से कराने की ज़िम्मेदारी थी वो अपनी ज़िम्मेदारियों को निभाने की…

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also alleged, “If everything is fine then why is the Election Commission issuing new guidelines every day? We have to go to them. The EC comes to give clarifications but is not ready to work. The Election Commission is formed to work for the people. It is accountable and will have to answer questions. The EC did not issue any notice against the language used by the Prime Minister during the elections.”

अगर सब कुछ ठीक है तो चुनाव आयोग हर रोज़ नई Guideline जारी क्यों कर रहा है? हमें इनके पास जाना पड़ रहा है। EC सफाई देने तो आ जाता है लेकिन काम करने को राज़ी नहीं है।



चुनाव आयोग जनता के लिए काम करने के लिए बना है। वह जवाबदेह है और उसे सवालों का जवाब देना होगा।



चुनाव के दौरान… pic.twitter.com/nu70kndqbp — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 3, 2024

While talking to the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay raut attacked India’s Election Commission.

“People have a lot of doubts about the Election Commission. The Election Commission is an impartial institution but the way the opposition parties have to repeatedly go and fold their hands in front of the Election Commission and bring up certain issues, the Election Commission turns a deaf ear to it. These are not the signs of an impartial institution. The Prime Minister sits in meditation on the day of the election and the entire focus of the channels is on him. This is a kind of violation of the code of conduct… The Election Commission is working like a branch of the BJP,” he was heard saying.

Earlier, Khalistani terror outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)’ also called for a “lockdown” of India’s India’s High Commission in Ottawa and its consulates in Vancouver and Toronto in Canada on the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on 6th June. The threat was issued by SFJ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a video.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has threatened the Hindus of Punjab & asked to close their businesses on June 6 in protest against Operation Bluestar.He has warned to use guns against Hindus if they don't support SFJ. The time has come for the govt to crack down on such extremist orgs.❗

On Sunday (2nd May), controversial ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad called for ‘peaceful assembly’ of people outside counting centres. “This will ensure that if something wrong happens inside those centres, then, we will know about it.”

Given her past record of rumour-mongering, such gathering of people outside counting centres can trigger unrest and stir and law and order.

Teesta Sheetalwad is also hinting about violence in case of BJP wins.



Teesta Sheetalwad is also hinting about violence in case of BJP wins.

Supreme milords had arranged midnight court to grant bail to her….

Congress-friendly ‘journalist’ Neelu Vyas threatened a mass uprising after alleging possible ‘vote rigging’ in elections.

Ker0sene toolkit to be activated 🤨🤨



Ker0sene toolkit to be activated 🤨🤨

If BJP becomes Number 1 party in Bengal as per the exit polls, all H€LL will break lose in Bengal

It may be recalled that former Congress MP Kapil Sibal earlier issued a checklist for EVMs to suggest the possibility of tampering. The Election Commission was quick to clarify that all protocols listed by him are already present in the EVM manual

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says "You all know that the voting results will be out on the 4th June. I want to make the public and the political parties aware of what you should do when the machines (EVMs) open. So I have made a chart for all the parties and all the…

Amid insinuations and threats made by politicians from RJD, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, a report by The Tribune claimed a possible assembly of ‘farmer protestors’ at the Shambhu border.

It was alarming to see that politicians belonging to the Opposition were fuelling tensions and instigating the masses over the probability of their loss in elections. Instead of appealing for calm, they were seen doing everything possible to disturb the law and order situation.