As the INDIA bloc unexpectedly triumphed in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections, numerous women in Lucknow lined up outside a Congress office to request the ‘guarantee cards’ promised during the campaign.

Before the elections, Congress had distributed ‘guarantee cards’ to many households, pledging Rs 1 lakh annually to the female head of every impoverished family.

Muslim women in Lucknow reached the Congress office demanding 'guarantee cards' that the party promised during campaigning that they will give ₹1 lakh 🤣🤣



Evident how easy it is to fool these women. Such is the state of society. pic.twitter.com/HImTLTGYOk — BALA (@erbmjha) June 5, 2024

Footage revealed a substantial number of Muslim women standing in line outside a Congress office in Lucknow, braving the scorching heat.

Some women demanded ‘guarantee cards,’ while others who had already received them submitted forms to get the promised money deposited into their accounts. Some claimed they received receipts from the Congress office after providing their details.

The Congress launched the ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ program to reach nearly 80 million households with 25 guarantees. Among these was the Mahalakshmi scheme, which promised Rs 8,500 per month directly to the accounts of female heads of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. This scheme is similar to Karnataka’s Congress-led Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 to women heads of poor families.

Recently, many women rushed to open accounts at the General Post Office in Bengaluru, anticipating monthly deposits of Rs 8,500 if the INDIA bloc gained power at the Centre.

Despite the INDIA bloc winning 234 seats, defying exit polls, the NDA is poised to form the next government, with the BJP-led NDA securing 292 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 272.