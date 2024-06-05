Wednesday, June 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Muslim women line up outside Congress office in Lucknow demanding 'guarantee cards' of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Muslim women line up outside Congress office in Lucknow demanding ‘guarantee cards’ of Rs 1 lakh promised during campaign

Before the elections, Congress had distributed 'guarantee cards' to many households, pledging Rs 1 lakh annually to the female head of every impoverished family.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim women Lucknow Rs 1 lakh Congress
Screengrab of India Today report on Muslim women lining up outside Congress office in Lucknow
10

As the INDIA bloc unexpectedly triumphed in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections, numerous women in Lucknow lined up outside a Congress office to request the ‘guarantee cards’ promised during the campaign.

Before the elections, Congress had distributed ‘guarantee cards’ to many households, pledging Rs 1 lakh annually to the female head of every impoverished family.

Footage revealed a substantial number of Muslim women standing in line outside a Congress office in Lucknow, braving the scorching heat.

Some women demanded ‘guarantee cards,’ while others who had already received them submitted forms to get the promised money deposited into their accounts. Some claimed they received receipts from the Congress office after providing their details.

The Congress launched the ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ program to reach nearly 80 million households with 25 guarantees. Among these was the Mahalakshmi scheme, which promised Rs 8,500 per month directly to the accounts of female heads of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. This scheme is similar to Karnataka’s Congress-led Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 to women heads of poor families.

Recently, many women rushed to open accounts at the General Post Office in Bengaluru, anticipating monthly deposits of Rs 8,500 if the INDIA bloc gained power at the Centre.

Despite the INDIA bloc winning 234 seats, defying exit polls, the NDA is poised to form the next government, with the BJP-led NDA securing 292 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 272.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Gave enough representation to Muslims but didn’t get adequate support’: Mayawati blames lack of Muslim support for BSP’s debacle in LS polls

OpIndia Staff -
Mayawati said from now on, BSP will grant representation only after “thinking properly” so that the party won’t suffer such losses.
News Reports

Complacent candidates, disgruntled caste groups, and more: What went wrong for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Shraddha Pandey -
The BJP's decision of heavily relying on the charisma of national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not resonate as effectively this time. The opposition's focused and localised campaign strategy, highlighting specific regional issues and addressing the concerns of various communities, proved to be more effective in garnering votes​.

Bengaluru Rural seat: BJP’s CN Manjunath defeats Congress sitting MP DK Suresh who called for a ‘separate country of South Indian states’

Khalistanis winning in Punjab, Kashmiri separatist in Baramulla: The 3 victories that may look good for ‘democracy’ but concerning for national security

Union Cabinet meeting at 11.30 as NDA gets ready to form govt for the third time

INDI Alliance did well, but BJP is still stronger: Why Congress insulting the BJP is hilarious

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com