On Monday, 10th June, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, responded to Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau’s congratulatory message four days after it was initially sent. The timeline of the response by the Indian Prime Minister underscored the ongoing political tensions between India and Canada as PM Justin Trudeau is the only world leader who got a response after a four-day gap. PM Modi responded to other world leaders within a day, even Pakistani PM got a reponse within five hours.

PM Trudeau, in his message on 6th June, congratulated PM Modi on his electoral victory and mentioned Canada’s readiness to work with India. He highlighted themes including human rights, diversity and the “rule of law”. Trudeau’s statement read, “Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.”

Responding to his post, PM Modi thanked Trudeau but stressed the importance of “mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns.”

PM Modi said, “Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns.”

The exchange between the two leaders came amidst the backdrop of strained relations between the two countries. Canada is well known for meddling in India’s affairs. Before October 2023, there were a disproportionately large number of Canadian diplomats who were living in India raising questions over their intentions. Notably, from time to time, Canada tried to interfere in internal matters of India. For example, during farmer protests, not only Justin Trudeau, but other Canadian leaders, some of them pro-Khalistanis, tried to lecture India on how to handle protesters.

Furthermore, Canada has accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Nijjar had fled India in the 1990s on a false identity. He gained Canadian citizenship a few years back. Notably, reports suggest that Nijjar died as a result of a gang war. However, Justin Trudeau in September accused Indian agents of being behind his murder. Following the allegations, a top Indian diplomat was removed by the Canadian government leading to a serious political scuffle between the two countries.

In retaliation, India not only removed a top Canadian diplomat but also gave an ultimatum to several Canadian diplomats to leave India in October. India has raised the problem of gangsters, criminals and terrorists wanted in India taking shelter in Canada but the Canadian authorities have failed to act on it. The tension between India and Canada has affected Canada much more compared to India as the number of students taking admission in Canada has significantly dropped. Furthermore, India was one of the largest importers of Canadian agriculture products which has faced problems since the allegations against India were raised.