Wednesday, November 20, 2024

12 men from Pakistani army killed in suicide blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP-associated group claims responsibility

In Pakistan’s Bannu district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, over a dozen soldiers from the Pakistani Army have been killed in a major suicide blast. As per reports, the incident occurred in the Janikhel area. As of now, the exact number of Pakistani army personnel killed is unconfirmed, however, Pakistani media is reporting that 12 personnel have been killed.

Some other news sources have reported that the number of Pakistani soldiers killed is 17. Reports say that some terrorists attempted to attack an army check post with an explosive-laden vehicle. In retaliatory fire by the army, some terrorists have also been killed.

As per reports, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, an affiliate of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has taken the responsibility for the blast. The suicide bombing was followed by a firing raid, and nearly a dozen security personnel have been injured. Pakistani forces have claimed to have killed 6 terrorists.

