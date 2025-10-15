A shocking and heartbreaking incident has emerged from the Chaubepur area in Kanpur, where a 14-year-old boy, a tenth-grade student, is accused of raping a five-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood. It’s being said that the boy was addicted to watching pornographic films on his mobile phone, which may have led to this horrific act.

The little girl was very badly injured in the attack and is now hospitalised. According to the doctors, her condition is extremely critical as she has received extensive injuries to her internal organs. She was immediately admitted for treatment and is being looked after by medical staff.

This terrible incident reportedly happened on Monday, 13th October afternoon in a village in the town of Chaubepur. The girl’s father was at work in the fields, her mother was on the roof gathering dried corn, and the kid was alone at home. The teenage neighbour boy saw this as an opportunity, entered her house, and committed the crime. When the kid screamed, he gagged her, preventing her from alerting others.

He ran away from the scene when he saw the girl’s mother returning home. When the mother found her daughter in a terrible state, she was heartbroken. After some time, the little girl bravely told her mother about the whole incident and named the boy who hurt her.

थाना क्षेत्र चौबेपुर अन्तर्गत एक 15 वर्ष के लड़के ने एक 05 वर्षीय बालिका के साथ दुष्कर्म का प्रकरण आया है, इसमें दोनो ही अवयस्क है, जो दुराचारी था उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पॉक्सो सहित सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नियमानुसार अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।… pic.twitter.com/oZZ0yvPTtI — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 14, 2025

The family immediately rushed to the Chaubepur police station late that night to file a complaint. Based on the family’s complaint and the girl’s statement, the police took immediate action. A case under POCSO Act has been registered and the teenager has been detained. The police immediately sent the victim to a Community Health Centre for treatment and a medical examination.

The accused is being questioned as per the provisions of juvenile justice act. The cops have found over a dozen porn videos on his phone.

Kanpur’s Joint Police Commissioner, Ashutosh Kumar, confirmed the details of the case. He stated that the police took swift action based on the family’s complaint. “A case has been registered against the child under the POCSO Act, and he has been arrested,” the Joint CP informed the media. The accused student is now in police custody as the investigation continues.