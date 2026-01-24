18th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 61000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates, encourages youth to build Vikshit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 24th January, distributed appointment letters to more than 61,000 newly recruited candidates at the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela, highlighting the Centre’s continued focus on jobs and youth-driven growth.

#WATCH | Prime Minister @narendramodi virtually distributes 61,000+ appointment letters at the 18th Rozgar Mela, empowering youth to join government services. The initiative strengthens nation-building, boosts job creation, promotes skill development, and increases female… pic.twitter.com/vL3Ytl5qof — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 24, 2026

Addressing the new appointees virtually from New Delhi, the Prime Minister said India is among the youngest countries in the world, and the government is working continuously to create more employment options for young people.

He said efforts are being made not only to expand opportunities within the country but also to help Indian youth find work abroad. He noted that India is signing trade and mobility agreements with several nations, which are opening new doors for skilled workers and professionals.

Speaking about the economy, PM Modi said India is the only economy in the world to have doubled its GDP within a decade. He pointed out that more than 100 countries are now investing in India through foreign direct investment.

Compared to the decade before 2014, FDI inflows have increased by over two-and-a-half times, he said, adding that this rise in investment is directly leading to the creation of many new jobs for young Indians.

The Prime Minister said the Rozgar Mela has grown from an initiative into a regular system for government recruitment. Over the past few years, lakhs of young people have already received appointment letters through this platform.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through Rozgar Melas held across the country.

Referring to 24th January, PM Modi said the day holds special importance as it was when the Constitution recognised “Jana Gana Mana” as the National Anthem and “Vande Mataram” as the National Song.

He described the appointment letters given out as an invitation to take part in nation-building and called them a sankalp patra for guiding youth towards a Viksit Bharat. He also linked the start of 2026 with fresh beginnings, recalling the recent celebration of Basant Panchami.

The 18th Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations nationwide. Newly selected candidates from different states and Union Territories will join various ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India, taking up roles across security, health, education, finance, defence, technical and administrative services.