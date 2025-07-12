Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to youths, over 10 lakh recruitment letters issued so far

On Saturday (12th July), Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed candidates in various Central Government Ministries and Departments s during the 16th Rozgar Mela.

PM Modi attended the event virtually through video conferencing. He also addressed the youths on the occasion.

This Rozgar Mela is part of the government’s imitative to give utmost priority to employment generation. To date, more than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas.

The 16th Rozgar Mela was held at 47 locations across the country.

The newly appointed candidates will join the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Labour & Employment and others.