2 women Head Constables of Delhi Police find 104 missing children in 9 months

In Delhi, 2 women Head Constables working with the Delhi Police, Suman Hooda and Seema Devi, have achieved the remarkable feat of finding 104 missing children and reuniting them with their families. As per a report in the Times of India, the two cops travelled to remote areas of UP, Haryana and Bihar, to trace the missing children, following up on each case with diligence.

In many cases, the families, often from poor backgrounds, did not have recent photographs of the children. In some cases, the victims did not understand the language spoken by the cops, or the locals in the places where the children were last traced were hesitant to talk to the police, but the 2 women worked through those challenges.

Both Suman Hooda and Seema Devi are currently posted in the anti-human trafficking unit of the Delhi Police in the outer North district. They also took the help of the cyber team, when trying to trace phone calls and the last used locations of some mobile phones. In one instant, a 13-year-old girl trafficked as a domestic worker, was traced because the cops suspected foul play in the different phone numbers being used to tell her family that she was ok.

As per the report, the rescued children are between the age group 4 to 17. In many cases, they had to arrange for the parents to physically identify the children because the families did not have recent photographs of their missing child. The 104 missing cases were from March this year to November.