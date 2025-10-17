After 258 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in last two days, today 208 more red terrorists returned to mainstream in Chhattisgarh. Most of those who laid down their weapons were active in Abujhmad in North Bastar, making the region Naxal-free.

As per officials, the Naxalites also surrendered 153 weapons at the event. The 208 Naxalites include 110 men and 98 women. They include one Central Committee Member (CCM), four Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) members, one Regional Committee Member, 21 Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), 61 Area Committee Members (ACMs), 98 Party Members, and 22 PLGA/RPC/other members.

Among the top Maoist leaders who laid down arms were Central Committee Member Rupesh alias Satish, DKSZC Members Bhaskar alias Rajman Mandavi, Ranita, Raju Salam, Dhannu Vetti alias Santu, and Regional Committee Member Ratan Elam.

A total of 153 weapons were surrendered by the Naxalites during the Dandakaranya operation, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 SLR rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, 1 INSAS LMG, 36 .303 rifles, four carbines, 11 BGL launchers, 41 twelve-bore/single-shot guns, and a pistol.

Central Committee member Rupesh was instrumental in convincing the members to surrender. He has appealed the others also leave the path of violence and return to mainstream.

Officials hailed the surrender as one of the most significant breakthroughs in recent years, saying it underscores the growing success of the government’s Naxal Eradication and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which combines development, dialogue, and trust-building measures to encourage militants to return to the mainstream.

After the formal surrender, the Maoists will undergo rehabilitation by the government. As per officials, the Red terror will come to an end in North Bastar after their surrender, and some Maoists remain only in South Bastar now.

#BREAKING: A total of 208 #Naxalites in #Chhattisgarh have surrendered along with their weapons and will undergo rehabilitation. With this, most of Abujhmad has been freed from Naxal influence, marking the end of Red terror in North Bastar. Of the Maoists who surrendered in… pic.twitter.com/PynREIEzte — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 17, 2025

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the surrender of 208 Naxalites, calling it a “historic day”. He assured that the State government will work towards skilling and rehabilitating them.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set the deadline of 31 March 2026 to eliminate red terror from the country, and this surrender is a major step in that direction.

Earlier on Wednesday and Thursday, a total of 258 left-wing extremists surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. As many as 170 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh yesterday, while 27 had surrendered on Wednesday. On the other hand, 61 returned to the mainstream in Maharashtra.

Amit Shah applauded their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. He said, “It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the PM @NarendraModi led government to end the menace.”

A landmark day in our battle against Naxalism.



Today, 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh. Yesterday 27 had laid down their arms in the state. In Maharashtra, 61 returned to the mainstream, yesterday. In total, 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 16, 2025

The union home minister added in a X post yesterday, “Our policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces. I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream. We are committed to uprooting Naxalism before 31st March 2026.”