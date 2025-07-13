The Rajya Sabha is all set to welcomed four new members with extraordinary credentials. Each of these representatives has a distinct contribution to public life in India. The first member is retired diplomat and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. He has four decades of foreign service experience, including stints as India’s Ambassador to the US, High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and G20 Chief Coordinator in 2023.

The second member is Ujjwal Nikam, the man who fought for justice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and other major criminal cases as public prosecutor. He is a Padma Shri awardee and is known for his sharp legal mind and unwavering commitment to justice.

The third member is eminent historian Meenakshi Jain, who is also a Padma Shri recipient. She has decades of academic work challenging historical distortions.

The fourth member is Kerala-based RSS functionary and social worker Sadanandan Master. He survived a gruesome attack by CPI(M) goons who chopped off his legs. Despite losing his legs, he continued to work at the grassroots level.