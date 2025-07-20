3 Apache helicopters on their way to India, induction in Indian Army soon

The first batch of three Apache helicopters are reportedly on their way to India. This is the first batch of 3 units out of 6 Apache helicopters that are going to be inducted in Indian Army. A squadron has already been established in Jodhpur for these helicopters.

AH-64E Apache, one of the world’s most advanced attack helicopters, is currently operated by the armed forces of countries like the United States, the UK, Israel, Egypt, and now India.

These helicopters are manufactured by Boeing.

These attack helicopters can carry out difficult missions in tough terrains. As per the News18 report, they can be inducted in Indian Army as early as July 22.