3 Pakistani terrorists infiltrate into Indian territory via Nepal, police announce reward of ₹50000 for arrest

In a major development, three Pakistan-based terrorists have infiltrated into the Indian territory via Nepal border.

According to reports, the terrorists were identified as Husnain Ali Awan, Adil Hussain and Muhammad Usman. The trio reached Motihari in the East Champaran district of Bihar after crossing Nepal.

In the meantime, the Motihari police have announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information on the Pakistani terrorists. They have also shared a WhatsApp number and sought help from locals.

Bihar | Based on intelligence inputs of three Pakistani suspects entering Bihar via Motihari from Nepal, Motihari Police has announced a reward of Rs 50000 on the three.



Source: Motihari Police https://t.co/pUKGwSpXbX pic.twitter.com/C25jVZ2naL — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

In a statement, SP (Motihari) Swarn Prabhat informed, “Today, intelligence agencies had issued an input and we are working on it and highly alert. Vehicle checks are going on in border areas.”

“All police personnel and police stations of the district have been alerted. A reward of Rs 50000 has been announced on the three suspects. People have been urged to report them to the police if they see them anywhere…We are fully alert.”