There is a strange, deeply Christian and extremely reggressive trend that is taking shape in the United States of America – Christian women are rallying to give up their right to vote, because in the Christian society, the headship of the household is accorded to the man and the man alone. While the trend has been palpable for some time now, the latest conversation was sparked after several women volunteered to give up their voting rights in the hopes for a far more Christian society at the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Women’s Leadership Summit recently held in San Antonio, Texas, led by Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk.

The Republican Party, which aligns itself with conservative Christian values and exercises influence through the Christian Right, has increasingly made space for reggressive ideas which align with its voter base – women given up their right to vote being one of them.

A CBC report gives remarkable insight into the growing echo among the Christian society. Savanna Stone is a wildly popular Christian conservative influencer with almost half a million followers on Instagram and personifies the “trad wife” schtick. CBC quotes Stone propagating against women’s voting rights and advocating for a one-house-one-vote formula. She claims that women tend to vote for more ‘liberal’ candidates and therefore, they should give up their voting rights for a more conservative and Christian America. She also says that women should vote exactly how their husbands vote.

One would be tempted to dismiss Stone’s views as those of an influencer trying to chase eyeballs, but she wasn’t the only woman to hold such opinions.

CBC quoted several women who advocated for the exact same thing. They quoted a stay-at-home mom, Brooke Foxworthy, saying “If my husband is the head of the household, I am the neck, and we work very cohesively together,” she said. “If he was voting on behalf of our household, I would be fine with that.” She said she’d even be comfortable if it meant her daughter lost her right to vote, as well. “I also know she’s going to marry a biblical man, and that they would also be in line,” when it comes to political values, she said.

Another woman quoted by CBC said, “I feel like with my mindset, I would want to put my vote in,” said the 19-year-old nursing student from San Diego, Calif. “But … I think getting rid of that would actually help women more.”

“My perspective as a Christian woman is that my husband and I are one flesh,” Alexus DeGraaf told CBC. “I vote the same way he does, so honestly, I would be okay with giving up my right to vote, because I know that he would represent me well.”

Not a new campaign – When Pete Hegseth endorsed stripping women of voting rights

In 2025, Pete Hegseth, the largely unstable Defence Secretary in the Trump Administration retweeted an interview of Christian nationalist Doug Wilson. Wilson is Hegseth’s personal pastor and extremely influential in the Republican Party. In the video retweeted and endorsed by Hegseth, church members discussed why they believe women shouldn’t be allowed to vote.

Founded by Wilson, the Christ Church and its members firmly believe that women should not have the right to vote. Politico in a 2025 article quoted Jared Longshore, a minister of Wilson’s church, as saying he is “very grateful for what he’s (Donald Trump) doing. … I’m certainly grateful for what he did with Supreme Court justices. … I know Pete has done things” related to women in combat roles.

“Scripture calls the husband the head and then the woman the body. When you hear that the husband has a hierarchy in the home, we should think in the same way that we think about the relationship between our heads and our bodies”, Longshore was quoted as saying.

Longshore said repealing the 19th Amendment is “not something I’m pressing for, but when asked would I support that, I said yes, I would. … from the beginning of our nation up until the time of the suffrage movement, we had one vote per household and I think that would be a good thing.”

Interestingly, Hegseth only responded through a spokesperson saying that he was a proud member of the Church and supports and appreciates many of Longshore’s writings – tacitly supporting Longshore’s position on women’s right to vote.

The Biblical position on women

While modern propaganda paints Christianity as a cool, choir-singing faith, the truth is far from pretty. Christianity paints women as inferior, with a central tenet being the submission of women to male headship. Christianity was heavily influenced by the Greco-Roman worldview which considered women in inferior position and secondary to men. For example, Aristotle viewed women as ‘infertile males’, which is a bastardisation, essentially, of the ideal form of humanity.

There are several Biblical verses that reaffirm the belief that women are inferior being and must submit to the will and headship of the husband.

Corinthians 11:3–9 for example says, “The head of every man is Christ, the head of the woman is man… neither was man created for woman, but woman for man.” Timothy 2:11–15 says, “I do not permit a woman to teach or assume authority over a man; she must be quiet. For Adam was formed first, then Eve.” Ephesians 5:22–24 says, “Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife.”

The Biblical position is simple – women are to be excluded from priesthood, political participation, employment and active paritipation in any field that would potentially come in the way of, even slightly, of her traditional role of bearing children and catering to household duties.

Online push-back – a fractured America

MAGA women voters rallying to give up their voting rights has met with rather muted pushback on the internet. While several Americans called out the regressive stance taken by MAGA women and the Republican party, otherwise vocal political influencers have maintained studious silence.

Democrat Sara McGee posted on X, urging MAGA women to just go ahead and give up their own voting rights if they so fervently believe that Christian values exclude women from participating in the democratic process.

If MAGA women believe that women shouldn’t have the right to vote, then they should go ahead and live their truth now and stop voting. pic.twitter.com/9TrbYP9vH5 — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) June 13, 2026

Other on X also opposed the assertions by MAGA women.

MAGA Hags….at TPUSA



This is that same craziness Hegseth pushes. “Women should let their husbands vote”



The whole piece the CBC did ins the comments. pic.twitter.com/UZxg8O7Tg5 — Jes (@galexy70) June 14, 2026

Several women said they’d be willing to give up their right to vote if it meant creating a more conservative country at the Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit recently held in San Antonio, Texas. https://t.co/dYDaoWAsVc pic.twitter.com/SN40JZ0DXm — Bad Wolf 🤓 (@MyTardis_) June 14, 2026

Conservative Women at TPUSA Said They'd Willingly Give Up the Right to Vote pic.twitter.com/2otOrZVfdD — Tom Powell Jr (@RealTomPowellJr) June 13, 2026

It is significant that Republican women have been silent through the controversy with Democrats speaking up, turning the TPUSA event to call out the mysogyny in the MAGA fold.

Some people couldn't understand why MAGA women vote against their best interest. Turns out, they don't even want the right to vote. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/qqenyF3vDY — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) June 14, 2026

The women who attended the Grifting Point USA ladies event want you to know that they don't need voting rights if it means getting to keep Trump and MAGA going.



What say you, ladies who aren't part of Grifting Point USA? Will you make the sacrifice for MAGA? pic.twitter.com/XQRcV2mdfM — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) June 14, 2026

Not a fringe opinion

Given the traditional position, it is not surprising that Christian Nationalists would be rallying to strip women off their voting rights and numbers show that this opinion may not be completely ‘fringe’ either. According to a research conducted by the Public Religion Research Centre, an overwhelming number of Americans either firmy believed in or were sympathetic to Christian conservative values.

White Nationalism and belief in Christian Conservative values (source: PRRI)

In 2024, a whopping 29% believed in Christian Nationalism (either adherants or sympathetic).

According to PRRI, “Partisanship is closely linked to Christian nationalist views. Most Republicans qualify as either Christian nationalism sympathizers (33%) or adherents (21%), while at least three-quarters of both independents (46% skeptics and 29% rejecters) and Democrats (36% skeptics and 47% rejecters) lean toward rejecting Christian nationalism. Republicans (21%) are about four times as likely as Democrats (5%) or independents (6%) to be adherents of Christian nationalism”. It therefore shows that while 29% believe in Christian/White Nationalism overall, 54% of Republicans hold such views.