High drama erupted in the Supreme Court on Monday when a lawyer allegedly attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai during open court proceedings. The incident occurred while the Bench led by the CJI was hearing mentions of new cases.

According to eyewitnesses, the lawyer suddenly approached the dais and appeared to take off his shoe, seemingly preparing to hurl it toward the Chief Justice. Swift intervention by security personnel averted the situation, as they restrained the lawyer and escorted him out of the courtroom.

As he was being removed, the lawyer reportedly shouted, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge!” (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma).

Following the incident, CJI Gavai addressed the courtroom saying: “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”

The outburst is believed to have been triggered by remarks made by the CJI in a recent hearing concerning the restoration of a beheaded 7-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. In that case, while dismissing the plea, he had observed:

“Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu, so go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site, and ASI permission is needed.”

The comment had ignited outrage on social media, with several users accusing the Chief Justice of mocking faith. Days later, CJI Gavai clarified in court that his words had been misconstrued.

“I respect all religions. What was circulated on social media was taken out of context,” he defended himself after online backlash.