‘A wonderful leader’: Muizzu applauds Modi’s landmark visit, eyes deeper India-Maldives ties

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark two-day state visit as a “game-changer” for bilateral ties, calling it a major boost to the India-Maldives partnership. Speaking after Independence Day celebrations in Malé—where PM Modi was the Guest of Honour—Muizzu praised Modi as a “wonderful” leader deeply invested in neighbourly relations, saying, “With his leadership, our relationship will grow even more prosperous.”

Muizzu highlighted the signing of four MoUs and three key agreements, launching Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks and inaugurating major development projects backed by Indian assistance. “We’ve shared a bond that spans centuries. This visit only deepens it,” he said.

Maldives’ Tourism Minister Thoriq Ibrahim added that the new Velana Airport terminal will boost connectivity and tourism, targeting 2.3 million visitors in 2025, including 200,000 from India.

PM Modi also engaged with leaders across the Maldivian political spectrum, a move seen as reinforcing bipartisan support for Indo-Maldivian ties. “This visit reflects our shared future,” said Muizzu in a heartfelt post on X.