‘Aankh sekne jaa rahe hain’: Lalu Yadav’s sexist, crass remarks on Nitish Kumar’s Mahila Samvad Yatra in Bihar

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has again passed some crass, sexist remarks, displaying his misogynist mentality while trying to criticise Nitish Kumar. On December 9, when journalists questioned Yadav about Nitish Kumar’s ‘Mahila Samvad Yatra’ in Bihar, Lalu Yadav said, “Wo apna aankh sekne jaa rahe hain” (He is going for visual pleasure, by seeing and meeting women).

VIDEO | RJD president Lalu Yadav reacts on Mamata Banerjee's 'willing to lead INDIA bloc' statement and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'.



Lalu Yadav was further asked about Mamata Banerjee’s willingness to lead the I.N.D.I. Alliance, to which he said that he supports Mamata’s leadership and she should be the one leading the anti-BJP alliance at the national level. When asked about Nitish Kumar saying that the JDU-BJP alliance will win a decisive victory in the next Bihar assembly elections, Lalu Yadav said, “Arey wo pehle aankh seke na apna” (let him first satisfy himself visually by looking at women).

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced a campaign initiative ‘Mahila Samvad Yatra’ where he plans to meet women voters in every district and get their feedback about the government’s functioning. He also plans to oversee how the women-centric schemes are working at the ground level and the issues faced by women. RJD has been criticising the initiative calling it a gimmick and watsage of taxpayers’ money.