AAP MLA Naresh Balyan detained by Delhi Police in extortion case

Delhi Police on Saturday detained AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in an extortion case. The AAP leader was detained after the BJP released an audio clip where Balyan was heard talking with a gangster about extorting money from a businessman.

Reportedly, the extortion case is a year old and it is from 2023. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is currently questioning the MLA as part of their ongoing investigation into the case.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of extorting money from the public in Delhi. In the audio clip shared by BJP, Naresh Balyan is purportedly heard discussing tactics with a gangster known as Nandu to extort a businessman.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said in a press conference that AAP has become a party of goons. He said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s criminal face is now evident. He is out on bail, and his MLA is involved in looting the public. According to the audio clips circulating on social media, Naresh Balyan, the MLA from Uttam Nagar, is giving tips to gangsters, instructing them to threaten people and extort money, which is then shared.”

Delhi Police later confirmed that the AAP MLA was arrested after the release of the audio clip of a conversation between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. As per the police, the gangster is currently abroad.

