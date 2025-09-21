ABVP wins big at Hyderabad Central University student union elections, NSUI gets fewer votes than NOTA

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won big in the Student Union elections held at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

The student wing of the RSS won the seats of the President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Sports Secretary and Cultural Secretary.

ABVP’s winning panel comprised of Shiva Palepu, Devendra, Shruti, Saurabh Shukla, Jwala Prasad and Venus. It served a humiliating defeat to the Left and NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party.

In a statement, ABVP spokesperson Antariksh said, “The victory signifies the students’ commitment to nationalism and a united effort to challenge divisive politics. Despite a heavy Leftist presence, ABVP’s success in social science departments underscores the students’ determination to break free from ideological influence.”

NSUI secured fewer votes than NOTA in the student council elections held at HCU. This is despite the fact that Telangana has a Congress government at the helm of its affairs.