A new book titled Modi’s Mission by Mumbai-based lawyer and author Berjis Desai has been published by Rupa Publications. The book, which explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal and political journey, is set to be formally launched on October 24, 2025, by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Modi’s Mission focuses on Modi’s life, from his childhood in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to his role as India’s Prime Minister. The book highlights key experiences that shaped Modi’s socioeconomic philosophy and governance approach. It also discusses major policy decisions, such as the formalization of India’s economy and the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote transparent and result-oriented governance.

From a tea shop in Vadnagar to the corridors of power, Modi's Mission traces the destiny that shaped India's Prime Minister.



Book officially releases on 29th September 2025!



The book provides insight into the efforts undertaken by PM Modi over the year to strengthen India’s position globally as a proud civilisation. Desai also discusses PM Modi’s efforts to transform India into an efficient welfare state.

Additionally, the book addresses criticisms and misinformation about Modi, as per the author’s perspective, aiming to provide a clear account of his contributions to India’s development and civilizational pride.

Berjis Desai, a former journalist and retired Managing Partner of a leading Indian law firm, has previously authored books on Parsi culture, including Oh! Those Parsis and The Bawaji. Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised the book, stating, “It explores how Prime Minister Modi, driven by his love for India, has worked tirelessly to elevate the country’s global standing.”