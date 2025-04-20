‘According to Islam, idol worship is a bigger sin than rape’: Ehsan, who memorised the entire Quran

On Wednesday (16th April), a video surfaced on social media wherein an man named Ehsan was seen narrating how idol worship is a bigger sin in Islam than rape.

Ehsan, who had memorised the entire Quran and earned the title of ‘Hafiz’, made the shocking revelations during an interview with ‘The Rashtraniti’.

At about 9 minutes into the interview, he informed, “If someone has committed rape, how would we Muslims determine according to Islam whether it was right or wrong.”

“If there is idol worship (murti puja) happening on one side and a rape is being committed on the other, which according to Islam is a bigger sin (gunah),” Ehsan emphasised.

“As per Islam, it is idol worship (murti puja) and not rape that counts as a bigger sin. This is because Allah says that He will pardon everything but not shirk (idolatry),” he concluded. Ehsan is now an ex-Muslim.