Islamo-leftists portray themselves as progressive, liberal, feminist, rational, and intellectually superior to ‘Hindu nationalist’ right-wingers. They talk about Hindu-Muslim unity, Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, ‘Diwali mein Ali, Ramzan mein Ram’, and whatnot to dramatise the Muslim victimhood bogey. However, there are moments when they expose their real Islamist mindset. A video clip from a podcast by Islamo-leftist rag The Wire’s Arfa Khanum Sherwani and JNU professor Nivedita Menon mocking the Hindu victims of Love Jihad has sparked outrage on social media.

The viral clip is from a podcast Sherwani hosted in February 2026. In this, Nivedita Menon and The Wire’s propagandist not only laugh off the concept of Love Jihad, but also dismiss concerns about a predatory pattern involving Muslim men targeting Hindu women due to religious hatred for Kafirs, as mere Hindu male insecurity.

From emphasising a woman’s free will and agency, the duo pivoted to suggesting that Muslim men somehow possess superior attractiveness or charisma that Hindu women find irresistible. Arfa repeatedly emphasised her question, “Hindu ladkiyon ko Musalman mard hi kyun pasand aate hain?” (“Why do Hindu girls like Muslim men so much?”)

To Arfa’s crude generalisation on Hindu women, Nivedita responds, “Muslim mard honge itne attractive… [laughs] … aur unko apne hi dharm mein woh nahi milta hoga.” (“Muslim men must be so attractive… and they probably can’t find that in their own religion.”)

Arfa Khanum Sherwani often positions herself as a guardian of journalistic ethics and a champion of women’s rights. Which is why her conversation with Nivedita Menon on love jihad was revealing, but perhaps not in the way she intended.



What began as a discussion about individual… pic.twitter.com/eCvPSmTRHG — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) June 1, 2026

Nivedita Menon framed the concept of Love Jihad as simply an “expression of helplessness” by Hindu men. Menon suggested that Hindu men feel insecure, implying that Muslim men are somehow more attractive or desirable. The tone, laughter, and mockery show how comfortably an Islamist and a liberal lackey of Islamists communally stereotype Hindu women, declare Hindu men as ‘frustrated’, ‘insecure’ and ‘impotent’ and reduce interfaith relationships into a communal competition wherein women from ‘rival’ religion are trophies, and whoever wins more ‘trophies’ proves his religion superior.

One thing is clear: for Islamists Arfa, who masquerade as liberal-progressive, Hindu women are autonomous agents only when it suits their narratives of Muslim victimhood or Hindu majoritarianism.

When the question is about real, documented pattern of Muslim men feigning love, often pretending to be Hindu, to lure Hindu women, establish sexual relations, use obscene videos to blackmail them, extort money, force Islamic practices like Namaz and Hijab or Burqa, force-feed cow meat, pressure them into converting to Islam and doing Nikah, Love Jihad become ‘conspiracy theory’ and the agency of Hindu women is replaced with victim-blaming and hailing the ‘allure’ of Muslim men.

What an irony that the self-declared ‘secular-progressives’ echo Islamist supremacist tropes like the “virile and dominant Muslims versus the weak Hindus”, and indulge in communal boasting.

What is common between a Dhimmi Kafir, a ‘moderate’ Muslim, and a full-fledged Jihadi? Besides the penchant for romanticising everything Islamic, a trait shared by this trio is their ability to maintain a ‘victim’ outlook despite their parasitic actions.

A group of Islamic terrorists shoot down Hindu men for being Hindu, and the Dhimmis and ‘moderate’ Muslims instinctively announce ‘terrorism has nothing to do with Islam’. A Muslim Jihadi fakes his religious identity to lure a Hindu woman with a clear agenda of sexual abuse and conversion to Islam, and the Dhimmi and moderate duo will somehow portray the Jihadi as the victim.

But here’s the interesting part. The Muslim victimhood is a carefully concocted propaganda, a means for protecting Jihadis, whitewashing their crimes, and vilifying the victim community for calling out Islamist crimes.

When the Kashmiri Pandit exodus happened in the 90s, local Muslims and armed Islamic terrorists used to announce that Hindu men must flee but leave their women behind, to be raped, tortured, and enslaved by them. What has been the Islamo-leftist narrative? It was not an exodus at all; Muslim neighbours in Kashmir regretted what happened; no such ‘leave your women’ calls were given. This is all BJP-RSS-peddled lies to villainise Muslim ‘minorities’.

The same pattern is seen in the context of Love and conversion Jihad. There have been thousands of cases of Love Jihad, both at individual levels and those involving full-fledged Muslim rape gangs like the ones exposed in Rajasthan’s Beawar, Ajmer, and in Uttar Pradesh. From Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, to United Kingdom, there have been cases of Muslims weaponizing rape as a means of conquest of Kafir women, and humiliating non-Muslims and their faith, and yet India is riddled with the many Arfas and Niveditas who draw joy, secular on surface and Islamist from inside, by mocking the Hindu victims of the perverted Islamist ideas like ‘Maal-e-Ghanimat’, which attach religious merits to sexually abusing, humiliating and enslaving non-Muslim women.

While the many Niveditas are useful idiots for Islamists like Arfa Khanum Sherwani, a showpiece Hindu to convey their derisive message that “See, women from your own community are saying that Muslim men are more attractive”.

How are these two ‘feminist-progressives’ any different from Muslim men who run Facebook and Telegram groups calling Hindu women ‘R@nd*’, making edits blending the faith of Hindu women with their religiously-motivated rape fantasies? By dismissing countless cases of exploitation of Hindu women by Muslim men who trapped them either by faking their religious identity or by pretending to be ‘secular’, how are Arfa and Nivedita not different from Muslim men who mockingly boast that Muslim men are more ‘virile’ or ‘sexually potent’ because they eat meat, especially cow meat?

Islamic texts prescribe that Muslim women fully cover their bodies, perform namaz at home, go out only when accompanied by a male Mehram, and men are allowed to take four wives and even lay down the procedure of wife-beating. Many Muslim women are yet to fully get out of the shadow of their male Mehrams, how would they have the freedom and agency to interact with Hindu men, let alone being ‘won over’ by Hindu men. It has been seen how the same Muslim men, who gleefully ‘welcome’ Hindu women to Islam, who marry Muslim men, bay for the blood of Hindu men who they find out to be dating Muslim women.

There may have been occasions when some right-wing leaders flagged concerns about the pattern of love jihad and the modus operandi of rape jihadis. However, portraying such warnings and concerns as ‘shameful admission’ by Hindu hardliner men of their own ‘failure’ to win over women from their own community or Muslim women, shows that even Muslim women like Arfa take delight in the communal scorekeeping of who won more women from the ‘rival’ faith, reducing women to being mere objects of pleasure and means of establishing supremacy of infidels.

Just a month back, the same Arfa Khanum Sherwani was casting aspersions on the integrity of Hindu women who accused their six Muslim colleagues at a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, of workplace harassment, constant insulting commentary on Hinduism, sexual abuse, coercion to convert to Islam, offer namaz and eat beef. She claimed that Hindu women who filed a complaint against their Muslim colleagues were lying and created a ‘drama’ out of hate, to ensure that the Muslim men become “unemployable”.

While Nivedita Menon said that ‘love jihad’ is a term concocted by those Hindu men subscribing to the idea of Hindu Rashtra, the term originally came from the Christian church in Kerala because girls were being targeted and brainwashed to join ISIS.

The Islamo-leftists like Arfa Khanum Sherwani and the Muslim-appeasing political parties have long been trivialising the menace of love jihad/rape jihad/grooming jihad as a ‘hoax’, ‘fiction’, and ‘BJP-RSS conspiracy theory’ despite there being ample evidence and thousands of cases across the country. No wonder Arfa and Nivedita dismissed films like The Kerala Story as ‘Islamophobic propaganda’.

There, however, is a difference between the Islamist mind of Arfas and the partially Islamised mind of Niveditas. While the many Niveditas and Sreenivasan Jains (author of ‘Love Jihad and Other Fictions’ trash) deliberately turn their eyes away from the crime, pattern, and most importantly, the Islamic motivations behind Love Jihad and try to secularise such crimes or dismiss them as fake altogether, the Arfas know this reality. They know love jihad is real, they know that a significant section of Muslim men does believe that deceiving Hindu women, sexually abusing them on false pretexts, and weaponising rape as a means to secure their conversion to Islam and contribution to Muslim demographics is Haram, permissible or justified.

Hindu women have been exploited by Islamic jihadi perpetrators from Amravati to Ajmer and Beawar to Bhopal, Kerala to Nashik, through coordinated conspiracies that also offer substantial financial rewards to the perpetrators. And yet, the Hindu-hating Islamo-leftist cabal finds its Niveditas and Arfas to whitewash Islamist crimes, paint victims as villains, and reduce the lived plight of Hindu women to the ‘frustration’ of Hindu men over ‘their’ women choosing ‘superior’ Muslim men.

The same lot that dismisses Love Jihad as a hoax, and a mere outrage term used by ‘frustrated’ Hindu men because many Hindu women chose Muslim partners, cries hoarse over Bhagwa Love Trap, alleging that Hindu men are luring Muslim women with the eventual aim of conversion to Hinduism.

In fact, Nivedita is right, ‘Hindu mardon se nahi hota’. Hindu men can’t fake their religious identity to love-trap Muslim women. Hindu men are just not taught to treat women, be it Hindu or Muslim, as a means of establishing religious supremacy or insulting the Mlecchas. Hindu scriptures do not promise paradise or sex slaves in heaven for Hindu men who used love, deception and sex as means for converting non-Hindu women to Hinduism. Hindus are inherently secular. Had this not been the case, Muslims would not have been thriving in India even after the bloody partition of India on Islamic lines.

Physical strength, attractiveness, and potency are not linked to religion. If these qualities were linked to religion, and as per the discussion between Nivedita and Arfa, Muslims were stronger and more capable than the Indian Armed Forces, comprising Hindus mainly, would not have defeated the Pakistan Army, which essentially runs on the motto of ‘Jihad Fi-Sabilillah’, in four conventional wars. Genes are not Hindu or Muslim.

However, nothing better can be expected from a Dhimmi like Nivedita Menon, who believes India is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir, praises anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused mastermind Umar Khalid, and opines that in an academic environment, the definition of sexual harassment would have to be different from other kinds of workplaces.

Nivedita believes that universities are filled with young people in their formative years, and hence, we must think about what it does to them when the teacher regularly passes derogatory comments. You could read her book “Seeing like a Feminist” from where the above quote is taken here. No wonder Nivedita Menon had no qualms about mocking Hindu women who have been victims of love jihad.