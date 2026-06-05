On 2nd June, the American News agency Bloomberg claimed that the Reserve Bank of India may have sold nearly $12 billion worth of its gold reserves in the two weeks leading up to 22 May. It was quite a shocking claim. How big a claim it is can be seen in the other condition: in 1991, it was the last time India pledged about 67 tonnes of gold to raise emergency funds and avoid a sovereign default. The Bloomberg report claimed that the central bank of India appeared to be reducing its gold holdings while simultaneously increasing its foreign-currency assets, possibly to shield India’s foreign exchange reserves from the fallout of rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Given these claims, it was clear that opposition parties and left-wing influencers would respond, even seeking scrutiny. It was presented as an emergency and a time of high economic uncertainty. The conflict involving Iran had pushed crude oil prices higher, the rupee had come under pressure, and concerns about capital outflows from emerging markets were growing. Against such a backdrop, a report suggesting that India’s central bank had drawn on its gold reserves to support the economy appeared plausible to many observers. The story was soon amplified by sections of the Indian media and widely circulated on social media, where it was presented as evidence that the RBI had taken an extraordinary step to manage stress in the country. However, within a day, the RBI and the Press Information Bureau both rejected the claim.

The central bank stated that its physical gold stock remained unchanged at 880.52 metric tonnes and described reports of any gold sale as incorrect. Bloomberg later retracted its original story, admitting that the analysis had relied on an erroneous valuation methodology. Let’s examine the claims that Bloomberg made and why they have to retract the story.

Why the Claim Mattered

At first glance, a report on the RBI’s gold reserves may seem like a technical issue that concerns only the country’s economists, but the reality is far deeper. In reality, the claims were significant because gold plays an important role in India’s financial security. Gold is the key component of India’s foreign exchange reserves, alongside assets such as foreign currencies and government securities. These reserves act as a financial shield for India during economic uncertainty, helping it withstand external shocks and stabilise.

As of April 2026, the RBI held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold, making India one of the world’s largest official gold holders. Because of this, any suggestion that the central bank has reduced its gold holdings is bound to attract attention. The timing of the Bloomberg report also contributed to its impact. The claim surfaced amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, concerns over higher oil prices, and fears of volatility in global financial markets. The report was quickly picked up by leftist media outlets and circulated widely on social media. For many readers, the story portrays India as having sufficient economic pressure to require extraordinary measures from its central bank.

However, as later developments would show, the controversy was not really about whether India had sold gold. It was about whether a change in the value of the gold reserves had been mistaken for a change in the quantity of gold held by the RBI.

Gold Quantity and Gold Value Are Not the Same Thing

Before analysing the report, we need to understand some basic concepts overlooked by many reports. A central bank’s gold holdings and the value of those holdings are not the same thing. Gold holdings refer to the physical amount of gold held by a country’s central bank. Gold reserve value refers to what that gold is worth at current market prices. Basically, the gold holdings can remain the same until we buy or sell the gold, but the gold reserve value changes with the current market prices. The relationship is simple: Gold Reserve Value = Quantity of Gold × Market Price.

Let’s take the example: suppose a central bank owns 100 tonnes of gold. If gold is priced at $100 million per tonne, the reserve is worth $10 billion. If the price falls to $90 million per tonne, the reserve is worth $9 billion. The value has fallen by $1 billion. But the central bank still owns the same 100 tonnes of gold. Nothing has been sold. This difference is crucial as a decline in the reported value of gold reserves does not automatically mean that the quantity of gold held by the central bank has fallen. The change could simply be due to a different gold price being used for valuation.

How Central Banks Value Their Gold Reserves

To examine where the controversy began, it is necessary to understand how central banks value their gold reserves. Gold held by a central bank is not valued using local jewellery rates or retail market prices. Instead, central banks typically rely on internationally recognised benchmarks that provide a uniform, transparent way to assess the value of their gold holdings.

One of the most important benchmarks of the gold market is the price published by the London Bullion Market Association, the leading authority on precious metals, which is widely used by central banks, financial institutions, traders, and governments around the world.

The RBI also follows a prescribed methodology for valuing its gold reserves. According to its reporting practices, the value of gold holdings is linked to internationally recognised benchmark prices rather than day-to-day fluctuations in local gold markets. This ensures consistency in the reporting of India’s foreign exchange reserves. As a result, the value of the RBI’s gold reserves can change even when the amount of gold held remains exactly the same. This is why fluctuations in the reported value of gold reserves are perfectly normal and occur regularly. Such changes often reflect movements in gold prices rather than any decision by the central bank to buy or sell gold.

Understanding this valuation methodology is important because the controversy surrounding Bloomberg’s report ultimately stemmed from the benchmark used to calculate the value of the RBI’s gold reserves. As Bloomberg itself later acknowledged, a different pricing method produced a different conclusion about India’s gold holdings.

Where the Bloomberg analysis went wrong

Having understood how gold reserves are normally valued, it becomes easier to see where Bloomberg Economics ran into trouble.

On June 2, 2026, Bloomberg Economics published an analysis by economist Abhishek Gupta suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India may have sold nearly $12 billion worth of gold reserves in the weeks leading up to May 22. The report was based on a comparison between the reported value of the RBI’s gold reserves and the value Bloomberg’s analysts expected. But when the RBI fact-checked the report. Bloomberg acknowledged that the analysis used the wrong benchmark to value the gold holdings.

The original analysis was published on Bloomberg Economics, a research platform available exclusively to subscribers of Bloomberg Professional Service on the Bloomberg Terminal. It was a Terminal note that appeared on the Terminal screens and was not a publicly available web article. Bloomberg News had published a short excerpt of the report.

In his analysis, Gupta had examined weekly or periodic movements in India’s foreign exchange reserves breakdown, specifically the reported value of gold holdings vs. foreign currency assets. He noted an apparent decline in the rupee/dollar value of RBI’s gold reserves over the two weeks ending May 22, 2026, estimated at around $12 billion, even as foreign currency assets rose by about $7.5 billion.

The economist noted that the recent hike in gold import duties should have boosted the valuation of RBI’s bullion holdings, and broader gold price trends and other factors were also expected to support higher valuations. Therefore, he concluded that the drop in gold’s reported value, coupled with the rise in FX assets, suggested active sales of physical gold to reallocate into more liquid foreign currency reserves amid pressures like capital outflows, rupee weakness, oil prices, and Middle East tensions.⁠

Notably, Bloomberg had added that this was an interpretation of RBI’s publicly available data. However, Gupta made a major mistake in crunching the numbers, and arrived at the wrong conclusion.

According to the retraction posted by Bloomberg News, the Bloomberg Economics report used the same-day domestic gold price while calculating the value of the gold reserves of RBI. However, the RBI uses a completely different methodology. RBI relies on the previous day’s gold price published by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the internally recognised benchmark for bullion valuation. This difference may appear technical, but it had a significant impact on the final conclusion.

More importantly, RBI values its official gold reserves using approximately 90% of the previous day’s LBMA gold price in USD per ounce, converted to INR using the relevant exchange rate.

Because the analysis used a different gold price from the one in the RBI’s reporting methodology, it produced a lower valuation of the reserves. Bloomberg Economics interpreted this gap as evidence that the RBI had reduced its gold holdings. However, once the calculation was repeated using the correct LBMA benchmark, the apparent decline disappeared.

In its retraction, Bloomberg stated that using the previous day’s LBMA price showed that India’s gold holdings had remained unchanged during May. In other words, what appeared to be a reduction in reserves was not the result of gold being sold, but the result of using a different valuation method.

The error was therefore not about the quantity of gold held by the RBI. It was about the price used to calculate the value of that gold. Once the correct benchmark was applied, the report’s central conclusion no longer held.

What the RBI Data Actually Showed

While Bloomberg Economics’ analysis suggested that the RBI may have reduced its gold holdings, the central bank’s own data told a very different story. After the report was published, the Reserve Bank of India clarified that its physical gold stock had remained unchanged. Referring to figures published in its Monthly Bulletin, the RBI stated that it continued to hold 880.52 metric tonnes of gold, the same quantity reported earlier.

The clarification was important because it addressed the central claim underlying the Bloomberg analysis. If the quantity of gold held by the RBI had not changed, then there was no evidence that the central bank had sold any portion of its reserves. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s fact-check arm, also rejected reports claiming that the RBI had sold gold reserves.

The RBI’s published data, as reported by PIB, stated that the central bank’s gold holdings remained unchanged and that reports suggesting otherwise were based on an incorrect interpretation of reserve figures. The RBI’s Monthly Bulletin further supports this position. While the value of gold reserves can fluctuate due to changes in international gold prices and exchange rates, the quantity of gold held by the central bank is reported separately.

The bulletin showed no reduction in the RBI’s physical gold stock during the period in question. This distinction is crucial. The controversy was driven by an apparent change in the value of the gold reserves, not by any documented change in the amount of gold held by the RBI. Once the official data was examined, the claim that India had sold a portion of its gold reserves found no support in the central bank’s published figures. In other words, the RBI’s records showed that the gold was still there. What had changed was the valuation, not the quantity.

The Retraction That Changed Everything

As criticism of the report increased and the RBI publicly denied selling any gold, Bloomberg eventually withdrew its original analysis. In its retraction, Bloomberg News stated that the report had been based on an incorrect analysis by Bloomberg Economics. It is believed that the original by Bloomberg Economics report is also being retracted, however it could not confirmed as it is not available to non-subscribers.

According to the correction, the analysts had erroneously used the same-day domestic gold price to value the RBI’s gold reserves. When the calculation was redone using the previous day’s London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) price – the benchmark used in the RBI’s methodology the conclusion changed completely. Bloomberg statement in its correction that “Using the previous day’s London Bullion Market Association price shows that gold holdings were unchanged in May,”

This point is crucial. The retraction did not simply revise a number or make a minor adjustment to the analysis. It overturned the story’s central conclusion. A report that initially suggested the RBI had sold nearly $12 billion worth of gold ended with Bloomberg acknowledging that India’s gold holdings had remained unchanged. Therefore, it was not about an undisclosed gold sale. It was about a calculation that led to a conclusion that the underlying data did not support.

Why the Episode Matters

The Bloomberg episode shows the importance of methodology when interpreting financial data. Central bank reserve accounting follows established practices, and even small changes in valuation methods can produce very different results.

What makes this case notable is that the error did not merely affect the size of the estimate; it changed the direction of the conclusion itself. An apparent decline in gold reserves disappeared once the correct benchmark was applied.

The incident also demonstrates how quickly a narrative can spread once it is published by a globally influential financial outlet. The original claim was widely reported and discussed, while the subsequent correction received far less attention. By the time the retraction appeared, the story had already shaped public discussion around India’s reserve management.

More broadly, the episode serves as a reminder that changes in the reported value of reserves do not necessarily indicate changes in the underlying assets. Understanding the methodology behind the numbers is often as important as the numbers themselves.

The real lesson from the controversy is not about India’s gold reserves. It is about how a valuation assumption, once treated as fact, briefly created a narrative that the underlying data did not support.