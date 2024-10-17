Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan not returning to Bangladesh over security fears

Former Bangladesh cricket captain and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said that he will not be returning to his home country over ‘security fears’. Shakib Al Hasan is also a leader of Awami League, whose leader Sheikh Hasina was removed as the PM of the country in August this year after nationwide protests.

Shakib is one of several Awami League leaders facing murder charges in Bangladesh for crackdown on protesters under Sheikh Hasina government.

Last month, the 37-year-old former captain announced his retirement from international cricket but had expressed his desire to play one last Test on his home soil. He was expected to fly to Dhaka on October 17, but now it looks like he won’t be going back.

Shakib is part of the Bangladesh squad to face South Africa in a 2-Test series starting October 21.