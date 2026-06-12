What follows death is the arrival of vultures. On the 10th of June 2026, three Indian sailors were killed in a US raid on the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, near the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. Among the deceased was deck cadet Aditya Sharma. While people were mourning the sailors and criticising the US misdeeds, the Islamo-leftist vultures mocked and some even celebrated Aditya’s death because of his father’s pro-Israel viewpoint.

Rajesh Sharma, the father of the deceased seafarer Aditya Sharma, had publicly and strongly supported Israel during the Gaza war. Back in 2023, Sharma advocated for Israel to “ethnically cleanse whole of Gaza and make it Non-Muslim territory”. Israel’s offensive and Rajesh Sharma’s remarks came after the Palestinian Islamic terror group Hamas massacred innocent Israelis on 7th October 2023.

After the confirmation of the death of Aditya Sharma and two other seafarers, several Islamists, left liberals, and Congress supporters highlighted the old pro-Israel X posts of Rajesh Sharma and juxtaposed them with the killing of his son. Many framed the tragedy as ‘karma’, ‘irony’, or ‘deserved’.

In this vein, Islamist propaganda and victimhood peddler, Muslim IT Cell wrote, “Meet Rajesh Sharma, 23-year-old Aditya Sharma, only son of hardcore Modi bhakt Rajesh Sharma, was killed when America bombed the Indian ship he was working on. This same Rajesh Sharma was dancing on Gaza’s dead bodies. Cheering Israel & America to finish every Muslim in Palestine. Dreaming of “Muslim-free Gaza”, burqas being ripped off, and Muslim women “dancing for them”. He wanted Muslims wiped out. He worshipped Netanyahu. He loved America. He stood with Israel. Today, the same America he worshipped murdered his only child.”

One pro-Islamist troll ‘Parinda 2.0’ called the killing of Aditya Sharma by the US Navy, “Poetic Justice”.

It is ironic how ‘God’ supposedly punishes supporters of Israel sitting in distant countries, but does not punish Netanyahu, the Israeli Defense Forces, and protects Hamas terrorists.

Pro-Congress troll Prateek Sharma, who goes by the pseudonym ‘Nimo Yadav’, called Aditya’s death an outcome of Rajesh Sharma’s bad karma. Nimo has published several disgusting posts, almost celebrating the innocent young man’s death, just because his father supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi and holds pro-Israel views.

Another Islamist wrote, “This is @bobbylakhanpal aka Rajesh Sharma, bereaving father of slain seafarer in US airstrike on Indian ship. He wants to celebrate Eid all night with women who wear hijaab. He celebrates death of kids in Gaza. He wants voting rights of Muslims in India raken away. This fuckn woman hater, haram ka pilla misogynist bigot of a lowlife has lost his son now. Am I sad for the son losing his life, Yes. Am I sad for this suar losing his son, No! This fcker deserves every bit of hate in this and any future life thet he believes in. And anyone else with views like him will have no sympathy from anyone if, god forbid, they happen to have any such tragedy occurring in their personal lives. You’d bringing it upon yourself for being hateful monsters.”

Meanwhile, former ‘journalist’, Prashant Kanojia, made a video expressing glee over the tragedy the Sharma family is grappling with and said, “The US Navy attacked an Indian vessel and killed 3 Indian sailors. No Media and IT cell is not calling out this terrorist attack by the US-Israel force. Rajesh Sharma is an ardent follower of Modi and RSS, whose constant job was to abuse muslims. He demanded ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gaza Today his own son Aditya Sharma was killed by the US-Israel force in the Gulf of Oman. Dear Andhbhakts and hatemongers, if you really believe in Karma, consider the same fate as Rajesh Sharma.”

It must be recalled that just two days after Hamas jihadis killed innocent civilians in Israel on 7th October 2023, Prashant Kanojia had claimed that the terror attack was orchestrated by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government for political mileage. This opprobrious whitewashing of Hamas’s crimes came when visuals of Hamas Jihadis parading and besmirching the dead body of a woman they killed.

In an X post, Kanojia had alleged, “Elections in Israel are going to take place soon. The current Israeli Prime Minister is also a coward like the Prime Minister of another nation. He also wants to attack his own citizens and win elections.”

Now preaching to others not to be blinded by hate and politics, Kanojia himself was so hateful towards PM Modi and the political ideology that he insinuated that the Indian government killed its own people in the Pulwama attack, and somehow, the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government is following suit to win elections. Following outrage on social media, Kanojia deleted his tweet without apologising.

One Congress supporter, Amar Singh Chouhan, wrote, “This father was celebrating strikes in Gaza on social media. Today, his 23-year-old son Aditya Sharma, a young Indian deck cadet, was killed in the US strike on the tanker in the Gulf of Oman. He’s now crying in front of cameras, asking, “Why my son?” Life is unpredictable. Celebrating death always comes back around. Think before you cheer.”

Islamist fanatic and notorious Hinduphobe Kavish Aziz did not miss the opportunity to spew vitriol and wrote, “This 23-year-old boy’s name is Aditya Sharma. His father, Rajesh Sharma, is a blind devotee. The Indian ship that America attacked—Aditya was one of its sailors. Aditya died in the attack. Aditya was the only child of his parents, and his father, Rajesh Sharma, “while celebrating the massacre in Gaza, was advising Israel and America to completely destroy Gaza and turn it into non-Muslim territory” Today, that same Israel and America have killed Rajesh Sharma’s son, and now Mr. Sharma is questioning the government.”

Meanwhile, Islamist sympathiser, ‘Bittu Sharma’, called Aditya’s death “God’s justice”.

Social media is replete with even more hateful posts by Islamists, with one of them writing, “Good riddance. One less haraam ka pilla.”

All this hate, spite, mockery, and celebrations of the death of a fellow Indian is the outcome of the extra-territorial ideological and religious loyalties and solidarities of Indian Islamists and left-liberals. While they talk about human empathy, the same Islamo-leftist lot showed little to no sympathy for Aditya Sharma and his family. They chose to celebrate the killing of an innocent fellow Indian as some sort of ‘divine’ or ‘poetic’ justice.

Muslims have made it known on many occasions that for them, the global Muslim Ummah is the top priority and not their homeland, the Indian nation-state.

Indian Muslims would pretend not to know about the killing of Hindus by Jihadis in their neighbourhood, but keep a track of how many of their co-religionists died in Gaza. They organised protests against Israel, conducted pro-Palestine events, and many even expressed willingness to go and fight for Gazan Muslims against Israeli Jews, although they never really went.

Just a few months ago, a significant number of Indian Muslims conducted donation drives and gave away money, utensils, jewellery, and even livestock for war-hit Iranian Muslim brethren, amidst US-Israel attacks.

Compare this with the silence or equivocation from Islamists and their leftist allies on the killings, rapes, and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from their home by Islamic terrorists, both local and Pakistani. For long, Islamo-leftists downplayed the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, even resorted to victim-blaming, driven by their hate for Hindus, and zeal to contextualise and whitewash Islamist crimes.

Islamists have their loyalties exported to foreign countries and leaders. This misplaced loyalty often reflects in the unapologetic expression of support and solidarity of countries and leaders based on religion. Several Indian Muslims and their leftist lackeys have long been involved in activities indicating that their loyalty to the Muslim Ummah is more important than the interests and security of India.

Earlier this year, Islamists peddled lies that the India-Israel joint Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India drones manufacturing factory was exporting weapons, particularly Hermes 900 UAV drones, to Israel against Iran after doing the same for Israel’s war in Gaza.

They mourn Palestinian Muslims, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and even Hamas commanders, but will celebrate the killing of Aditya Sharma. Such religion-based support for foreign leaders and countries, even at the cost of going against India’s official foreign policy, is dangerous and treasonous.

In fact, the whole situation is a dream come true for Islamo-leftists; a ‘Sanghi’ pro-Modi Hindu man’s son killed by anti-Muslim Israel and the US. They not only got to attack PM Modi, but also mock his Hindu supporter base with ‘you reap what you sow’ jibes. But the same people cry copious amounts of tears when their ideological opponents use the same ‘you reap what you sow’ jibes every time Israel kills a Hamas terrorist.

Islamists who celebrate the conversion of any Hindu or kafir to Islam as a victory of their faith, the same Islamists who believe in the religiously mandated idea of turning the entire world into Dar-ul-Islam either by converting or killing kafirs, and celebrate historical Muslim genocidaires, have the audacity to call Rajesh Sharma a bigot and hateful person over one ‘ethnic cleansing’ post.

For leftists, passing the ideological purity test on a distant conflict is more important than mourning a fellow citizen’s killing without behaving like a vulture. Clearly, Islamo-leftists will not shy away from berating the deaths of Indian citizens out of their love for Palestinian Muslims.